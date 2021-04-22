Edition:
Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Rev. Al Sharpton, Terrence Floyd, the brother of the George Floyd, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump pay their respects to Aubrey and Katie Wright, the parents of Daunte Wright during his viewing service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A person attends the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, at a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

People embrace as mourners assemble in a church for the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mourners pay their respects for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, at his public viewing at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, speaks to mourners who are paying their respects for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, at his public viewing at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021.  REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump arrives with Reverend Al Sharpton, family, and friends of Daunte Wright to attend his public viewing at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Mourners pay their respects for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, at his public viewing at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

A person attends the public viewing of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop, at a church in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reverend Jesse Jackson and mourners pay their respects to Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter, at his public viewing at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

