Wed Apr 10, 2019

Family day at the Masters

Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk off the 9th green during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's Par-3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk off the 9th green during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's Par-3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk off the 9th green during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's Par-3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Dustin Johnson's son Tatum rolls down the hill as he joins his father. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charley Hoffman's daughter Katelyn places the flag back in the hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Charley Hoffman's daughter Katelyn places the flag back in the hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Charley Hoffman's daughter Katelyn places the flag back in the hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kevin Na of the U.S. gets some help from his daughter Sophia on the first hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kevin Na of the U.S. gets some help from his daughter Sophia on the first hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Kevin Na of the U.S. gets some help from his daughter Sophia on the first hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul Casey's son Lex watches as his father hits off the tee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Paul Casey's son Lex watches as his father hits off the tee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Paul Casey's son Lex watches as his father hits off the tee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jack Nicklaus is watched members of his family as he chips onto the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jack Nicklaus is watched members of his family as he chips onto the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Jack Nicklaus is watched members of his family as he chips onto the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jon Rahm of Spain has his partner Kelley Cahill caddie. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jon Rahm of Spain has his partner Kelley Cahill caddie. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Jon Rahm of Spain has his partner Kelley Cahill caddie. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The children of Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman and Charles Howell III run along the par-3 course. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The children of Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman and Charles Howell III run along the par-3 course. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
The children of Brandt Snedeker, Charley Hoffman and Charles Howell III run along the par-3 course. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. slaps hands with his daughters Claire and Katelyn on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Charley Hoffman of the U.S. slaps hands with his daughters Claire and Katelyn on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Charley Hoffman of the U.S. slaps hands with his daughters Claire and Katelyn on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mark O'Meara slaps hands with fans after making a hole-in-one on the 5th hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Mark O'Meara slaps hands with fans after making a hole-in-one on the 5th hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Mark O'Meara slaps hands with fans after making a hole-in-one on the 5th hole. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tommy Fleetwood of England walks with his son Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tommy Fleetwood of England walks with his son Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Tommy Fleetwood of England walks with his son Franklin. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Bubba Watson's and Webb Simpson's children run down the first fairway as their fathers' play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is joined by his son Tatum as he plays. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is joined by his son Tatum as he plays. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. is joined by his son Tatum as he plays. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson of the U.S. walk to the first green with their children. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson of the U.S. walk to the first green with their children. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson of the U.S. walk to the first green with their children. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sergio Garcia of Spain and his daughter Azalea walk on the first green. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia carries his daughter Azalea as he plays the par 3 course with his wife Angela and players Paul Casey and Rafael Cabrera Bello. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia carries his daughter Azalea as he plays the par 3 course with his wife Angela and players Paul Casey and Rafael Cabrera Bello. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sergio Garcia carries his daughter Azalea as he plays the par 3 course with his wife Angela and players Paul Casey and Rafael Cabrera Bello. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Sergio Garcia's daughter Azalea walks on the 1st green. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Francesco Molinari of Italy walks up the fifth hole with his daughter Emma during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Francesco Molinari of Italy walks up the fifth hole with his daughter Emma during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Francesco Molinari of Italy walks up the fifth hole with his daughter Emma during the 2019 Masters golf tournament's par 3 contest at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
