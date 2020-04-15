Family under lockdown in northern Italy

Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, April...more

Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, April 11, 2020. The sale of flour has skyrocketed in Italy as restaurants remain closed and people are encouraged to go to the supermarket as little as possible, so Italians have taken to baking bread, pizza dough, cakes and desserts at home. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Close