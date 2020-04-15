Family under lockdown in northern Italy
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo dresses up as a clown to surprise his two-year-old daughter Bianca, who loves the circus, at home in San Fiorano, one of the original 'red zone' towns in northern Italy that have been on lockdown since...more
Bianca Toniolo picks a daisy as the family take a walk through the woods 200 metres from their home in San Fiorano, March 19, 2020. This was the last time the family went to the woods as restrictions got stricter throughout the country to try and...more
Gino Verani, 87, covers his face as he sits in the kitchen at home in San Fiorano, April 10, 2020. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his illness while on lockdown. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A long queue of people wait outside a supermarket with carts in Codogno, April 11, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Empty shelves that would usually stock packets of flour are seen in a supermarket, by signs that read "Dear customers, to guarantee availability for everyone, a maximum of two packets of flour can be purchased at a time, thank you" in Codogno, April...more
Ines Prandini, 85, wears a protective face mask as she plays soccer with her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, on the street outside their home in San Fiorano, April 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo plays outside wearing a ballerina skirt as her great-grandmother Ines Prandini, 85, sweeps the floor at home in San Fiorano, April 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
An Italian flag with the words "Long live Italy" hangs from the door of a building next to a cross in San Fiorano, April 6, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo sleeps surrounded by her toy dolls at home, April 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo takes a picture as he participates in a video conference call with colleagues and the headmaster of the primary school where he teaches, to see how everybody's classes are doing, at home, March 27, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo plays in the courtyard of the family home, March 22, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo looks through the gates of a closed playground close to her home in San Fiorano, March 19, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Empty benches are seen in the town of San Fiorano, March 31, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo holds a toy, March 22, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, shaves his beard at home in San Fiorano, April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, 31, is helped by her two-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo as they prepare a traditional Sardinian Easter bread called "S'Angulla" which has a hard boiled egg placed in the middle, on Good Friday at home, April 10, 2020. Marzio...more
Bianca Toniolo, 2, plays with a collection of snails she found around her family home in San Fiorano, April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, organises various medicine at home in San Fiorano, April 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, sits on a bed while her great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, 2, sleeps cuddling her toy doll at home April 13, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, 31, lays on the grass on a sunny day in woods 200 metres from her home in San Fiorano, March 19, 2020, the llast time the family went to the woods as restrictions got stricter throughout the country. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo paints her father Marzio's toenails as they while away time at home in San Fiorano, while her mother Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony, March 20, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Marzio Toniolo takes a bath with his two-year-old daughter Bianca at home in San Fiorano, March 23, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, helps her husband Gino Verani, 87, get ready for bed, with the help of their great-granddaughter Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 20. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, 31, sleeps in bed cuddling her daughter, Bianca Toniolo, at home in San Fiorano, March 17. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Chiara Zuddas, and daughter Bianca Toniolo eat sushi at home in San Fiorano, March 15. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini hangs up washing outside on a sunny day in San Fiorano, March 15. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, washes her husband's hands, Gino Verani, at home in San Fiorano, March 15. Verani has senile dementia and it has been very hard for the family to deal with his illness while on lockdown. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Ines Prandini ties the shoelaces of her husband, Gino Verani at home in San Fiorano, March 17. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People gather on a road on the 15th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 6. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo takes a picture of his reflection in a mirror at home in San Fiorano March 10, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus, March 5, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, and his wife Ines Prandini, 85, sleep at home on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A stop sign is seen on a blocked road in San Fiorano, March 8, 2020. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo goes for a bike ride with his wife, Chiara Zuddas, 31 on the 16th day of quarantine in San Fiorano, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Carabinieri military police check documents of a man wearing a protective mask in a car at the checkpoint in San Fiorano, March 8. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
A youth volleyball team trains outside wearing protective masks, with each person one metre apart from each other due to government restrictions, on the 16th day of quarantine in Codogno, March 7. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo holds hands with her great-grandfather, Gino Verani, 87, as they watch news on television about the coronavirus outbreak at home in San Fiorano, one of the towns on lockdown in northern Italy, March 4. Marzio Toniolo/via...more
Silvia wears a protective mask as she waits for customers in a tobacconist in San Fiorano, March 3. To ease tensions, she plays a game with customers also wearing protective masks - guessing who is hiding behind them. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Bianca Toniolo plays with a piece of material to distract her from being in quarantine at home in San Fiorano, March 3. The family was concerned about Bianca as she looked as though she may be getting a temperature, but after testing the reading...more
Gino Verani, 87, suffers from senile dementia and with his town being on lockdown due to a coronavirus outbreak, it has caused him additional confusion. To try and help distract him, his family give him a pen and paper to draw his thoughts. He draws...more
Life inside a red zone: On the fourteenth day of quarantine, Ines Prandini, 85, restarted an old alarm clock she's had for 30 years to "give some sound to this time, to give some life to this time" at home in San Fiorano, March 5. Marzio Toniolo/via...more
Chiara Zuddas, 31, makes toys out of string for her two-year-old daughter Bianca Toniolo to distract her from being in quarantine, March 3. Bianca turned the piece of string into a 'veil for fairies'. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Gino Verani, 87, eats biscuits at home in San Fiorano, March 3.Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
35-year-old schoolteacher Marzio Toniolo's car is seen full of bags of 300 euros worth of supplies from a supermarket for his family in Codogno, February 25. The Toniolo family live in San Fiorano, another red zone town some 4 miles (6.5 km) away....more
A group of young people hang out listening to dance music on a boombox, by a train track in San Fiorano, February 28. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Ines Prandini, 85, prepares homemade ravioli with the Toniolo family at home in San Fiorano, March 1. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
A group of men wearing protective masks play a game of cards out on a street in San Fiorano, February 27. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
People warm their hands by a fire in San Fiorano, February 29. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
Medical workers, some in protective suits, stand by an ambulance in Codogno, February 28. Marzio Toniolo via REUTERS
A protective mask has been put on the face of a statue of Italy's patron saint, St. Francis, in San Fiorano, February 27. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
