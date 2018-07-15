Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jul 15, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

Fan frenzy at World Cup final

Croatia's fans are seen before the broadcast of the match at the main square in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A fan holds up a old newspaper before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine

France fan and a Croatia fan pose for a photo inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples

France fans wait for the match in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A France fan holds toy rooster before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine

A Croatia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

France fans wait for the match in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Supporters of team Croatia cheer inside a metro coach before the match in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Croatia's fans are seen before the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The Champs de Mars fan zone near the Eiffel tower where France fans gather is seen during the World Cup final match, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Preparations before the match in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Russia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Croatia's fans gather to watch the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

France fans gather to watch the match as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Croatia fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Croatia fan poses as he arrives to watch the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A supporter of team Croatia waves a flag before the match in Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Croatia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Supporters of team Croatia enter a metro coach before the match in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Croatia fan before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Darren Staples

