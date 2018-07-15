Fan frenzy at World Cup final
Croatia's fans are seen before the broadcast of the match at the main square in Zagreb, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A fan holds up a old newspaper before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine
France fan and a Croatia fan pose for a photo inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Darren Staples
France fans wait for the match in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A France fan holds toy rooster before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Carl Recine
A Croatia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France fans wait for the match in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Supporters of team Croatia cheer inside a metro coach before the match in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
France fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Croatia's fans are seen before the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Champs de Mars fan zone near the Eiffel tower where France fans gather is seen during the World Cup final match, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Preparations before the match in Zagreb. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Russia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Croatia's fans gather to watch the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
France fans gather to watch the match as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Croatia fans inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Croatia fan poses as he arrives to watch the broadcast of the match at the city's main square in Zagreb. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A supporter of team Croatia waves a flag before the match in Red Square in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Croatia fan inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Supporters of team Croatia enter a metro coach before the match in Moscow. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Croatia fan before the match in the stadium. REUTERS/Darren Staples
