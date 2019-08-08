Edition:
Fans mark 50th anniversary of Beatles' iconic Abbey Road cover

People take pictures as the Beatles cover band members walk on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London. Hundreds of people gathered at the world's most famous zebra crossing on Thursday to mark the 50th anniversary of the day the Beatles were photographed on it, creating one of the best-known album covers in music history and an image imitated by countless fans ever since. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The picture of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr striding over the pedestrian crossing on Abbey Road was taken outside the EMI Recording Studios where they made the 1969 album of the same name. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Scottish photographer Iain Macmillan took just six shots of the group on the crossing, with the fifth used as the cover of the band's 11th studio album, released on Sept. 26 1969. The picture shows Lennon in a white suit leading the group across the road. Starr wears a black suit while McCartney is barefoot, out of step and holding a cigarette. Harrison is in blue denim. A Volkswagen Beetle is parked in the background. Iain Macmillan, courtesy Apple Corps/via REUTERS

'Abbey Road', which was voted the best Beatles album by readers of Rolling Stone in 2009, was the only one of the group's original British albums to show neither the band's name nor a title on the cover. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The album was the last to be recorded by all four members of the band together, and it had tracks written by each of them, including 'Come Together' by Lennon, 'Here Comes the Sun' by Harrison, 'Maxwell's Silver Hammer' by McCartney, and Starr's 'Octopus's Garden'. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Less than a year after 'Abbey Road' was released, rock music's best-selling band had split up, ending a decade-long musical revolution that transformed the 1960s and laid the foundations of modern popular culture. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The studios, which were later renamed Abbey Road, and the zebra crossing were granted protected status by the government in 2010. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fans recreate the iconic Beatles photo on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People walk on a zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fans recreate the iconic Beatles photo on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man with Beatles' tattoo is seen on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fans recreate the iconic Beatles photo on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A Beatles' fan flashes a V-sign on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The Beatles cover band member arrives to zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People take pictures as the Beatles cover band member walks on zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Fans recreate the iconic Beatles photo on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People react as they walk on the zebra crossing on Abbey Road in London, August 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

