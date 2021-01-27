Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death
People stop by a mural of late Kobe Bryant, who died one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A man wears sneakers with an image of late Kobe Bryant, outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsons
Fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A fan wears a face mask with images of late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
A fan writes a note on a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person stops by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A person wears a Los Angeles Lakers hat in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan poses by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person takes a photo of a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person walks by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A tribute to the late Kobe Bryant is seen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers and pictures are seen as fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People stop by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
