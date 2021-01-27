Edition:
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant on first anniversary of his death

People stop by a mural of late Kobe Bryant, who died one year ago alongside his daughter and seven others when their helicopter crashed into a hillside, in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A man wears sneakers with an image of late Kobe Bryant, outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsons

Fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fan pays tribute to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A fan wears a face mask with images of late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Caesar Mendoza takes a snapshot of a mural of Kobe Bryant in an alley near Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

A fan writes a note on a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person stops by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A person wears a Los Angeles Lakers hat in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A fan poses by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person takes a photo of a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A person walks by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A tribute to the late Kobe Bryant is seen outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Flowers and pictures are seen as fans gather for a memorial to late Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People stop by a mural of late Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

