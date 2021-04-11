Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York
A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for musician and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A child poses for pictures as people visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fans gets emotional as he visits a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan dances in the street as people visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan smokes weed at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans dance at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans light candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Police officers stand guard near a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People pose with their dogs at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan pays tribute at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan hangs a teddy bear as a tribute at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Fans visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
