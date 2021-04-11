Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Apr 11, 2021 | 7:00pm EDT

Fans mourn rapper DMX in New York

A woman prays at a makeshift memorial for musician and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A child poses for pictures as people visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fans gets emotional as he visits a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan dances in the street as people visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan smokes weed at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Fans dance at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Fans light candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Police officers stand guard near a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
People pose with their dogs at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Fans gather at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan pays tribute at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan hangs a teddy bear as a tribute at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Fans visit a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for DMX outside White Plains Hospital, April 9, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
