United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 25, 2020 | 4:12pm EST

Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A Maradona shirt is seen in the stands during the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in Madrid, Spain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A Maradona shirt is seen in the stands during the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in Madrid, Spain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020.  REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A man is seen as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man is seen as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A woman holds a book "Yo soy el Diego" (I am the Diego) outside the house where Diego Maradona was staying, in Tigre, on the outskirt of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

A woman holds a book "Yo soy el Diego" (I am the Diego) outside the house where Diego Maradona was staying, in Tigre, on the outskirt of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A minute's silence is held in memory of Diego Maradona before the Champions League match between Olympiacos and Manchester City in Piraeus, Greece, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A minute's silence is held in memory of Diego Maradona before the Champions League match between Olympiacos and Manchester City in Piraeus, Greece, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A man wears a face mask as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man wears a face mask as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A man touches a picture of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man touches a picture of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A man wears Argentina national team jersey as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A man wears Argentina national team jersey as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A mural of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is seen in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A mural of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is seen in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
A jersey hangs as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A jersey hangs as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, November 25, 2020
