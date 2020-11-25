Fans mourn soccer great Diego Maradona
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
A Maradona shirt is seen in the stands during the Champions League match between Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow in Madrid, Spain, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona, outside the Alberto J. Armando "La Bombonera" stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man is seen as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A woman holds a book "Yo soy el Diego" (I am the Diego) outside the house where Diego Maradona was staying, in Tigre, on the outskirt of Buenos Aires, Argentina November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
A minute's silence is held in memory of Diego Maradona before the Champions League match between Olympiacos and Manchester City in Piraeus, Greece, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man wears a face mask as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man touches a picture of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A man wears Argentina national team jersey as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
People gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A mural of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona is seen in the Spanish Quarter of Naples after the announcement of his death, in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A jersey hangs as people gather to mourn the death of Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona outside San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Diego Maradona: 1960 - 2020
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest players, has died at the age of 60 of a heart attack.
