Fans rally as Britney Spears tells judge: 'I just want my life back' and to end conservatorship
A person protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Junior Olivas holding a cardboard protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People protesting in support of pop star Britney Spears listen to the court feed on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Logan wears a mask protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gabriela Ruiz holding a sign protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Saige Douglas wears a Barbie doll in his backpack protests in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Placards are displayed during a protest in support of pop star Britney Spears on the day of a conservatorship case hearing at Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
