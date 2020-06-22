Edition:
Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums

Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. &nbsp; Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal against Arsenal with teammates in front of a big screen displaying fans in Manchester, Britain, June 17. Dave Thompson/Pool via REUTERS &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18. &nbsp; Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Dorset, Britain, June 17. &nbsp;REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
People watch the pole vault from their cars at the PSD Bank Flight Night in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 12. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2020
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of football fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Chelsea fan Louis Beneventi, who runs the website Chelsea Echo, watches them play Aston Villa with his family at home, in Tunbridge Wells, Britain, June 21. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema in Prague, Czech Republic, May 27. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Cutout photos of fans in the stands following the resumption of play at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 16. &nbsp; REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A weed is seen on the stairs of the stands at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. &nbsp; REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Mannequins are placed in spectator seats to cheer South Korea's football club FC Seoul during their match against Gwangju FC, in Seoul, South Korea, May 17. Yonhap/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Stoke City fans watch their match against Reading in their garden on the site of the old stadium, The Victoria Ground., in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, June 20. &nbsp;Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
Everton stewards look over a banner with Everton fans at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, June 21. Shaun Botterill/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
