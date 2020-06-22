Fans watch from afar while sports resume in empty stadiums
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches Everton play Liverpool at home, as play Premier League resumes behind closed doors, in London, Britain, June 21. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their third goal against Arsenal with teammates in front of a big screen displaying fans in Manchester, Britain, June 17. Dave Thompson/Pool via REUTERS
Fans watch the match from outside the stadium as Northampton Town plays Cheltenham Town in Northampton, Britain, June 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Merlin Coles 3, watches the horse racing from Royal Ascot on TV at his home, whilst sat on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, in Dorset, Britain, June 17. REUTERS/Paul Childs
People watch the pole vault from their cars at the PSD Bank Flight Night in Dusseldorf, Germany, June 12. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of football fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Chelsea fan Louis Beneventi, who runs the website Chelsea Echo, watches them play Aston Villa with his family at home, in Tunbridge Wells, Britain, June 21. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Fans watch a soccer match between Sparta Prague and Viktoria Plzen at a drive-in cinema in Prague, Czech Republic, May 27. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Cutout photos of fans in the stands following the resumption of play at Borussia-Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 16. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/Pool
A weed is seen on the stairs of the stands at Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Pool
Mannequins are placed in spectator seats to cheer South Korea's football club FC Seoul during their match against Gwangju FC, in Seoul, South Korea, May 17. Yonhap/via REUTERS
Stoke City fans watch their match against Reading in their garden on the site of the old stadium, The Victoria Ground., in Stoke-on-Trent, Britain, June 20. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Everton stewards look over a banner with Everton fans at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain, June 21. Shaun Botterill/Pool via REUTERS
