Pictures | Thu Nov 8, 2018 | 5:22pm EST

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Actor Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller react during the photocall for the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
1 / 20
Cast members attend the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
2 / 20
Actors Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and writer J.K. Rowling. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
3 / 20
Actor Ezra Miller. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
4 / 20
Writer J.K. Rowling and her husband, Neil Murray. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
5 / 20
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
6 / 20
Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
7 / 20
Actor Katherine Waterston. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
8 / 20
Actor Jude Law. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
9 / 20
Actor Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
10 / 20
Actor William Nadylam. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
11 / 20
Actor Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
12 / 20
Actor Claudia Kim. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
13 / 20
Actor Daniele Hugues. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
14 / 20
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
15 / 20
Actor Isaac Dominguos. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
16 / 20
Actor Claudia Kim. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
17 / 20
Actor Callum Turner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
18 / 20
Zoe Kravitz and her partner, Karl Glusman. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
19 / 20
Actor Ezra Miller signs autographs. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, November 08, 2018
20 / 20
