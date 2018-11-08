'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere
Actor Katherine Waterston and Ezra Miller react during the photocall for the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris, France, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cast members attend the world premiere of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actors Zoe Kravitz, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and writer J.K. Rowling. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Ezra Miller. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Writer J.K. Rowling and her husband, Neil Murray. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Katherine Waterston. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Jude Law. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Tallia Storm. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor William Nadylam. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Alison Sudol. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Claudia Kim. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Daniele Hugues. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Eddie Redmayne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Isaac Dominguos. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Claudia Kim. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Callum Turner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Zoe Kravitz and her partner, Karl Glusman. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actor Ezra Miller signs autographs. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
AMA red carpet style
Style from the American Music Awards.
New York Comic Con style
Attendees at New York Comic Con in Manhattan.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel by the ocean
Chanel transforms the Grand Palais into a beach for their Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mass shooting at California bar
A former U.S. Marine combat veteran opened fire in a Los Angeles area bar and dance hall filled with college students, killing 12 people in a mass shooting that stunned a bucolic Southern California community with a reputation for safety.
Behind bars in Hong Kong
Inside Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre, a maximum security institution in Hong Kong.
Commemorating World War One centenary
Scenes of remembrance ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the Great War.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Greece's saffron trade blooms in wilted economy
Saffron - the spice so expensive it's called "red gold" - has brought jobs and money to a region better known for coal mines and unemployment.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
Midterm election winners and losers
Candidates react to their midterm election results.
Midterm winners make history
The midterm elections prompted a surge of candidates from minority groups that have not had electoral success in the past. Several are now the first of their background elected to office.
America votes
Americans vote in the 2018 midterm elections after a divisive campaign marked by fierce clashes over race and immigration.