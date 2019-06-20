Edition:
Far from home on World Refugee Day

Internally displaced Afghan girl carries a child near their shelter at a refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Newly displaced people from Dablo, are pictured inside a house in the city of Kaya, Burkina Faso, May 16. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Venezuelan migrant Maria Valdez, 31, poses for a picture with her children Yoimairy, 9, and Darien, 1, while they wait to process their documents at the Ecuadorian-Peruvian border service centre, before they continue their journey, on the outskirts of Tumbes, Peru, June 17. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Afghan migrants queue for food inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, June 19. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Palestinian refugee children play in the street in Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, Jordan, June 13. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, June 14, 2019
A Tibetan woman moves prayer wheels at a Tibetan refugee colony in New Delhi, India, June 20. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Sudanese refugees who fled from the clashes are seen at a school in Al Dahra district in Tripoli, Libya, April 24. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2019
Syrian refugee children in new dresses walk together as they celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Sidon, Lebanon, June 4. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
An Ahmadi boy from Pakistan eats at the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center in Pasyala, Sri Lanka, April 26. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Displaced people, who fled from their villages in northern Burkina Faso following attacks by assailants, sleep at a school on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, June 15. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A displaced Sudanese woman holds a baby as she takes part in a rally during World Refugee Day outside UN Refugee Agency UNHCR's office in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Rohingya refugees play Chinlone at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 7. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
A Venezuelan migrant girl drinks water from the tap, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia, May 7. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Afghan migrants sit inside an abandoned printing factory close to the Croatian border near the town of Sid, Serbia, June 19. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A displaced Syrian refugee girl runs next to a boy during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in an olive grove at the north of Idlib Countryside, Syria, June 4. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2019
A displaced child, who fled with others from his village in northern Burkina Faso following attacks by assailants, eats inside a school on the outskirts of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, June 15. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2019
A displaced Sudanese woman looks on as she takes part in a rally during World Refugee Day outside the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR's office in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 20. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A girl from an Afghan refugee family carries bottles to be filled from a nearby tap in a low-income neighborhood in Lahore, Pakistan, June 20. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
A Venezuelan migrant mother cries while carrying her baby, inside a tent in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia, May 6. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Internally displaced Afghan girl plays near her shelter at a Refugee camp on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, June 20. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2019
Where do the most refugees come from?

Where do the most refugees come from?

Last year, almost 70.8 million people around the world were forcibly displaced as a result of conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. On...

3:25pm EDT
Developing countries shoulder a disproportionate amount of responsibility for hosting refugees, according to the UNHCR. On World Refugee Day, a look at which...

2:45pm EDT
Thousands of Venezuelans cross into Peru despite a crackdown on migrants without passports or visas meant to stem the flood of immigration from their...

Jun 19 2019
Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Jun 19 2019

