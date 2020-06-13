Edition:
Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London

A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13. Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters and police trying to keep the two sides apart. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A counter-protester wearing a face mask argues with protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest, at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police officers protect an injured man who was attacked during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Police officers protect an injured man who was attacked during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

An injured man lays on the ground next to police officers, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A man reacts as a police officer gestures ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

A counter-protester argues with a protester during a Black Lives Matter protest at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Police officers stand guard during clashes with counter-protestors, as they gather against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers help an injured man, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A counter-protester gestures in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An injured man is led by the police during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A protester looks at a counter-protester during a Black Lives Matter protest at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest at Leicester square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

An injured man lays on the ground next to police officers, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Counter-protesters walk along the street at Westminster during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Counter-protesters stand under Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

An injured man is seen as protesters clash with police during a gathering against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers react ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

Police officers are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Waterloo Station in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A counter-protester shouts to other protesters in Trafalgar Square ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demonstrators confront with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Waterloo Station in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Counter-protestors clash with police as they gather against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

A counter-protester gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Counter-protesters stand in front of the boarding surrounding The Cenotaph ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

Counter-protesters walk as people gather ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley

Counter-protesters walk as people gather ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley &nbsp; &nbsp;

