Far-right and anti-racism protesters scuffle in London
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13. Scuffles broke out in London on Saturday between far-right activists, Black Lives Matter protesters...more
A protester carries an injured counter-protester to safety, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A counter-protester wearing a face mask argues with protesters during a Black Lives Matter protest, at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers protect an injured man who was attacked during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
An injured man lays on the ground next to police officers, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A man reacts as a police officer gestures ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
A counter-protester argues with a protester during a Black Lives Matter protest at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Police officers stand guard during clashes with counter-protestors, as they gather against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
Police officers help an injured man, near the Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A counter-protester gestures in front of police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An injured man is led by the police during a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A protester looks at a counter-protester during a Black Lives Matter protest at Westminster, in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest at Leicester square in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Counter-protesters walk along the street at Westminster during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Counter-protesters stand under Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An injured man is seen as protesters clash with police during a gathering against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
Police officers react ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
Police officers are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Waterloo Station in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A counter-protester shouts to other protesters in Trafalgar Square ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Demonstrators confront with police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Waterloo Station in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Counter-protestors clash with police as they gather against a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
A counter-protester gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Counter-protesters stand in front of the boarding surrounding The Cenotaph ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
Counter-protesters walk as people gather ahead of a Black Lives Matter protest in London, June 13. REUTERS/John Sibley
