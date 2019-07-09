Far-right 'free speech' rally in Washington
A member of Proud Boys greets a police officer with a fist bump as right-wing activists take part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A police officer breaks up a fight between a far-right activist and a counter-protester after the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
White nationalists and other right-wing activists participate in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Antifa counter-protesters face off with right-wing activists during a "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A counter-protester displays a placard as right-wing activists hold the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Right-wing activists wave flags as they hold the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Right-wing activists march during a "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A counter-protester faces off police as he demonstrates against the "Demand Free Speech" rally by right-wing activists in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter of President Donald Trump is escorted out of the counter-demonstration against the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Counter-protesters demonstrate against the "Demand Free Speech" rally by right-wing activists in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter of President Donald Trump puts flags on a float after the "Demand Free Speech" rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Counter-protesters clash with police as they demonstrate against the "Demand Free Speech" rally by right-wing activists in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A far-right activist wears a t-shirt that reads "It's Okay to Be White" at the "Demand Free Speech" rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A far-right activist wears a shirt in support of Roger Stone after the "Demand Free Speech" rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Right-wing activists take part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Donald Trump and a counter-protester face off as right-wing activists hold the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A person's tattoo reads "We the People" as right-wing activists take part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Gavin McInnes speaks on stage as right-wing activists take part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A right-wing activist takes part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Right-wing activists take part in the "Demand Free Speech" rally in Washington, July 6, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
