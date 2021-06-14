Edition:
International
Mon Jun 14, 2021

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

A volunteer places a sign outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, next to heart-shaped balloons, before a funeral of the Afzaal family that was killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack, in London, Ontario, Canada June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Flag-wrapped coffins are seen outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, during a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Mourners attend the funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People arrive at a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People wait before a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People transport flag-wrapped coffins, outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, during a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A man holds a banner after a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People walk past hearses, as they arrive at a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A volunteer places a sign outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, before a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People transport a flag-wrapped coffin, outside the Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, during a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A general view of a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People arrive at a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Volunteers place signs before a funeral of the Afzaal family, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People march the 7 km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Aya Elmallah, 24, holds up a sign as people march in memory of the family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Signs and ribbons are seen at the London Muslim Mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Faithfuls pray at the parking lot of the London Muslim Mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People tie ribbons at a mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A woman holds a sign as people march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Sarah Tarras and Nada Kadri listen to speeches before a 7km march from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Faithfuls pray at the parking lot of the London Muslim Mosque, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
A woman watches from her home as people march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Women hold up their phones as people march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People offer refreshments for those marching the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People march the 7km from a crime scene to a mosque in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
People take the London Transit Commission bus after a 7km march in memory of the Afzaal family, June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
