Farnborough Airshow
The Red Arrows, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are joined by a Spitfire at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A Lockheed Martin aircraft performs a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's defence minister, Gavin Wiliamson, unveiled a model of a new jet fighter, called 'Tempest' at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British armed police officers patrol amongst U.S. military aricraft at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Spectators look at an Airbus A330-900 at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts to a flypast at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May talks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders as she arrives to open the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS
A technician works on a U.S. C-130 hercules at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An Airbus A350-1000 flies at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS
A Boeing 787 puts on a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An armed police officer stands guard at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
British armed police officers patrol amongst U.S. military aricraft at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A number of passenger planes are seen parked in static displays at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
