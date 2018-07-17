Edition:
Farnborough Airshow

The Red Arrows, Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, are joined by a Spitfire at the opening of the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
1 / 16
A Lockheed Martin aircraft performs a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
2 / 16
Britain's defence minister, Gavin Wiliamson, unveiled a model of a new jet fighter, called 'Tempest' at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
3 / 16
British armed police officers patrol amongst U.S. military aricraft at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
4 / 16
Spectators look at an Airbus A330-900 at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
5 / 16
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts to a flypast at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
6 / 16
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May talks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders as she arrives to open the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
7 / 16
A technician works on a U.S. C-130 hercules at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
8 / 16
An Airbus A350-1000 flies at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
9 / 16
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with European Space Agency astronaut Tim Peake at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. Matt Cardy/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
10 / 16
A Boeing 787 puts on a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
11 / 16
An armed police officer stands guard at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
12 / 16
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
13 / 16
An MRJ is watched after a display at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
14 / 16
British armed police officers patrol amongst U.S. military aricraft at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
15 / 16
A number of passenger planes are seen parked in static displays at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
16 / 16
