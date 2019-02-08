Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 8, 2019 | 10:30am EST

Fashion gone to the dogs

A dog sits in a carriage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A dog sits in a carriage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A dog sits in a carriage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 15
A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 15
A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 15
A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A man holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 15
Dogs sit backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs sit backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Dogs sit backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 15
A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 15
A girl holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A girl holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A girl holds a dog on the runway at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 15
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
A woman holds a dog backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 15
Dogs ride in a carriage backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dogs ride in a carriage backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Dogs ride in a carriage backstage at the 16th annual New York Pet fashion show in New York, February 7. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of...

Next Slideshows

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.

Feb 05 2019
Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

Feb 04 2019
Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

Punxsutawney Phil predicts winter blast will soon end

America's most famous groundhog predicts spring will come early.

Feb 03 2019
Political action figures

Political action figures

Action figures from Brooklyn product design company FCTRY in New York.

Jan 28 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Istanbul apartment collapses

Istanbul apartment collapses

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul, Turkey.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Maduro blocks Venezuela-Colombia border

Despite widespread hunger and shortages of staple goods in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro vowed to turn back U.S. food and medicine aid due to arrive via the Colombia border.

amfAR New York Gala

amfAR New York Gala

Highlights from the amfAR gala that unofficially kicks off New York Fashion Week.

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

State of the Union

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his annual address to Congress.

House women wear white

House women wear white

Democratic women lawmakers wear white to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address in a show of unity.

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Pelosi at the State of the Union

Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union Address.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast