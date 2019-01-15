Fast food feast at the White House
President Trump speaks in front of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white...more
Fast food hamburgers from the chain McDonald's are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S.,...more
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fast food hamburgers from the chain Wendy's. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
French fries in cups. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (C) eats a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A guest takes a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Guests take hamburgers. The White House said Trump himself sprang for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the U.S. college football championship. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A server places hamburgers in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Attendees help themselves to fast food in the State Dinning Room at the White House. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Fast food in the State Dinning Room prior to the ceremony honoring the Clemson Tigers. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
A server carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
