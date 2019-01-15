Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 15, 2019 | 7:41am EST

Fast food feast at the White House

President Trump speaks in front of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's for visiting college football champions Clemson Tigers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Trump speaks in front of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white...more

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
President Trump speaks in front of fast food in the State Dining Room of the White House on Monday. Trump laid out a White House feast fit for a government shutdown: silver platters heaped high with McDonald's quarter pounders and the red-and-white burger wrappers of Wendy's for visiting college football champions Clemson Tigers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 15
Fast food hamburgers from the chain McDonald's are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Fast food hamburgers from the chain McDonald's are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S.,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Fast food hamburgers from the chain McDonald's are provided due to the partial government shutdown as the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson Tigers are welcomed in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 15
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 15
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A Clemson player carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 15
Fast food hamburgers from the chain Wendy's. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Fast food hamburgers from the chain Wendy's. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Fast food hamburgers from the chain Wendy's. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 15
French fries in cups. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

French fries in cups. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
French fries in cups. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (C) eats a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (C) eats a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (C) eats a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 15
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 15
A guest takes a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A guest takes a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A guest takes a hamburger. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 15
Guests take hamburgers. The White House said Trump himself sprang for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the U.S. college football championship. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Guests take hamburgers. The White House said Trump himself sprang for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the U.S. college football championship. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Guests take hamburgers. The White House said Trump himself sprang for what he pronounced to be "great American food" for the visiting Clemson Tigers, winners of the U.S. college football championship. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 15
A server places hamburgers in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A server places hamburgers in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A server places hamburgers in the State Dining Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 15
Attendees help themselves to fast food in the State Dinning Room at the White House. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Attendees help themselves to fast food in the State Dinning Room at the White House. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Attendees help themselves to fast food in the State Dinning Room at the White House. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 15
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A server places hamburgers on a tray. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 15
Fast food in the State Dinning Room prior to the ceremony honoring the Clemson Tigers. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Fast food in the State Dinning Room prior to the ceremony honoring the Clemson Tigers. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Fast food in the State Dinning Room prior to the ceremony honoring the Clemson Tigers. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
A server carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A server carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
A server carries fast food hamburgers. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Next Slideshows

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

Jan 14 2019
Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.

Jan 14 2019
Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day,...

Jan 14 2019
Critics' Choice Awards

Critics' Choice Awards

Highlights from the Critics Choice Awards.

Jan 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Kiss a Ginger Day

Kiss a Ginger Day

Irish redheads mark "Kiss a Ginger Day" and celebrate beating the bullies on January 12 in Dublin.

Smashing away the stress

Smashing away the stress

Beijingers vent their stress in an "anger room" filled with electronics, mannequins, bottles and furniture.

Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

Highlights from the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

Coming of age in Japan

Coming of age in Japan

Young men and women turning 20 years old celebrate their Coming of Age Day in Tokyo.

Meghan's royal pregnancy

Meghan's royal pregnancy

The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex told royal well-wishers she was six months pregnant but that she and husband Prince Harry do not know the gender of their first baby, British media reported.

Best of Dakar Rally

Best of Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally kicks off in the Peruvian desert.

No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride

Riding the New York subway without pants during the annual No Pants Subway Ride.

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Saudi teen granted Canadian asylum

Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family saying she feared for her life, was granted asylum in Canada.

Scenes from the shutdown

Scenes from the shutdown

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast