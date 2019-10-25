Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than...more
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. The Kincade fire in the wine-growing region of Sonoma County has destroyed nearly 50 structures and forced the evacuation of 2,000 people....more
The Robert Young Estate Winery is seen as the Kincade fire burns in the distance, in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vines are silhouetted against the Kincade fire burning in a valley below, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighting bulldozer moves into position along Geysers Road while battling the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Two firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A dozer transporter leaves a drop point as the Kincade fire burns near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A firefighter hoses a hot spot while battling the Kincade fire at in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure is seen in the middle of a vineyard during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter defends a structure against approaching flames while battling the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighting vehicle drives along a dirt road during the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Next Slideshows
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a...
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as...
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Australia's Uluru closes to climbers
Australia's Uluru officially closed to climbers for good on Friday, although the last visitors to scale the sacred rock were allowed to stay until sunset, as a permanent ban takes effect after a decades-long fight by indigenous people.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.
Classic cars from Datsun's glory days
Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.
Iraq protesters march toward Baghdad's Green Zone
At least 21 protesters were killed in Iraq on Friday when security forces used tear gas and an Iranian-backed militia opened fire to try to quell renewed demonstrations against corruption and economic hardship, security sources said.
Funeral for U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings
A Who's Who of Democratic leaders past and present gather at the funeral for the son of sharecroppers who served for 22 years in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles.