Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2019 | 5:00pm EDT

Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 50,000 residents north of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Flying embers from a destroyed fence are seen during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California, October 24. The Kincade fire in the wine-growing region of Sonoma County has destroyed nearly 50 structures and forced the evacuation of 2,000 people. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The Robert Young Estate Winery is seen as the Kincade fire burns in the distance, in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vines are silhouetted against the Kincade fire burning in a valley below, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A firefighting bulldozer moves into position along Geysers Road while battling the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

Two firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A dozer transporter leaves a drop point as the Kincade fire burns near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A firefighter hoses a hot spot while battling the Kincade fire at in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning structure is seen in the middle of a vineyard during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighter defends a structure against approaching flames while battling the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A burning structure collapses during the Kincade fire in Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Firefighters monitor the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A firefighting vehicle drives along a dirt road during the Kincade fire, near Geyserville, California, October 24. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

