Fast-moving fire threatens Santa Barbara County
A wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burns in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. Fire ripped through brush and woodland on hills above the Californian city of Santa Barbara, forcing residents to leave their homes. REUTERS/David McNew
A helicopter battles flames off Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, California, November 25. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Embers rise during a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters battle flames off Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, California, November 25. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Embers blow from a burned tree during a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters battle flames off Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, California, November 25. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Firefighters are enveloped in heavy smoke as they combat a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. REUTERS/David McNew
Flames rise near trees during a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. REUTERS/David McNew
Firefighters battle flames off Highway 154 north of Santa Barbara, California, November 25. Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department/via REUTERS
Flames dwarf a telephone pole during a wildfire dubbed the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26. REUTERS/David McNew
