Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than...more
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
