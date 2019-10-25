Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 25, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Fast-moving fires near Los Angeles force more than 40,000 to flee

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than...more

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. California firefighters on Friday sought to take advantage of a brief lull in high winds behind fast-moving wildfires that forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 residents north of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
1 / 12
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
2 / 12
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
3 / 12
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
4 / 12
Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Trees burn as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/ Gene Blevins
Close
5 / 12
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Trailers burn, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
6 / 12
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
7 / 12
A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A helicopter makes a water drop, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
8 / 12
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
9 / 12
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
10 / 12
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A fire truck is pictured, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
11 / 12
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
A wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, October 25. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Next Slideshows

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked...

11:30am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

7:22am EDT
Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

Oct 24 2019
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.

Oct 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile in state of emergency as protests rage

Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

Hundreds evacuate as wildfire rages in Sonoma County

More than 500 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders as the Kincade Fire rages with zero containment in California.

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria

Our latest photos from the frontlines in northeast Syria.

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Classic cars from Datsun's glory days

Nissan is likely to axe its Datsun brand as it seeks to boost profits by getting smaller, two company sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Elijah Cummings lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Mourners lined up early on Thursday to pay their respects to the late Representative Elijah Cummings, a powerful legislator and civil rights activist who became the first African-American to lie in state in the U.S. Capitol - a high honor usually bestowed upon presidents and military leaders.

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Confronting its troubled past, Spain exhumes late dictator Franco

Hailed by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a step towards national reconciliation, the exhumation was the most significant move in years by Spanish authorities to lay the ghost of the general whose legacy still divides the country he ruled as an autocrat for nearly four decades.

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Protests paralyze Lebanon

Lebanese army troops scuffled with demonstrators as they struggled to unblock main roads, as hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets for nearly a week, furious at a political class they accuse of pushing the economy to the point of collapse

Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

New concepts and models unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast