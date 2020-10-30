Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South
Olivia Mancing (L) and Zachery Quale talk outside of Flora Gallery and Coffee Shop near a downed tree in the street after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Teagan Marmion, 4, and her neighbor James Smith, 4, play in a puddle after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Misty Talley and Wade Kodrin decide to set up for drinks with their neighbors in front of a downed tree they also decorated, because the sidewalk where they would normally gather had a power line strewn across it, after Hurricane Zeta swept through...more
A tree that landed on a house in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood is seen after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A car crushed by fallen transformers is seen after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Joel Martinez, who until just recently lived in the lower apartment, makes a photo of Washington Gardens Apartments after it collapsed from the winds brought by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks past a car that was crushed by fallen transformers after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks by Washington Garden's Apartments after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Part of a roof from Liberty Lumber Yard hangs from a power line after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A tree lays across North Peters Street as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Residents walk past part of a roof from Liberty Lumber Yard after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Clouds move over Lafayette Cemetery No. 2 as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta sweep through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A resident jogs past a downed tree after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man walks his bike through heavy wind and rain caused by Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
An election campaign sign sits in a tree as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
The sky turns pink as Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Hurricane Zeta sweeps through New Orleans, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
A man rides a bike as Hurricane Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Katy D'Aquino boards up the gallery she opened with her husband Jason in January, Fawkes Fine Art, for the eighth time since the beginning of the pandemic, in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28....more
A man crosses a street as Hurricane Zeta approaches New Orleans, Louisiana, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
General Manager of Pere Antoine Restaurant Gaige Rodriguez, left, and cook Michael Dillon board up windows as they prepare for the arrival of Zeta in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
People line up to cast their ballot for the upcoming presidential election as Zeta approaches the Gulf Coast in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Royce Campbell III, 6, and his father Royce Campbell Junior stand in line for early voting for the upcoming presidential election as tropical storm as Zeta approaches in New Orleans, Louisiana, October 27. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn
Fishermen take a boat off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Members of a religious group gather at the beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
A man rides his bicycle while palm trees sway in the wind as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Tourists stand at a beach as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
Fishermen prepare to take their boats off the water as Hurricane Zeta approaches, in Cancun, Mexico, October 26. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado
