Fast-moving Hurricane Zeta rips across South

Misty Talley and Wade Kodrin decide to set up for drinks with their neighbors in front of a downed tree they also decorated, because the sidewalk where they would normally gather had a power line strewn across it, after Hurricane Zeta swept through New Orleans, Louisiana, October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

