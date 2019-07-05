Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 5, 2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Fatal floods in Siberia

Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept through a swathe of southeastern Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry said. The head of the ministry said the devastation has killed 20 people, with rescue workers still searching for 15 missing, TASS news agency reported. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept through a swathe of southeastern Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry said. The head of the ministry said the devastation has killed 20 people, with rescue workers still searching for 15 missing, TASS news agency reported. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
1 / 20
Local residents sail a boat in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky, July 5. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents sail a boat in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky, July 5. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
Local residents sail a boat in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky, July 5. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
2 / 20
Local residents are seen near the debris of houses destroyed by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents are seen near the debris of houses destroyed by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Local residents are seen near the debris of houses destroyed by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
3 / 20
Local residents walk along a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents walk along a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Local residents walk along a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
4 / 20
A woman with a dog stands near a house damaged by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A woman with a dog stands near a house damaged by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A woman with a dog stands near a house damaged by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
5 / 20
A damaged car is pictured in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A damaged car is pictured in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A damaged car is pictured in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
6 / 20
A local resident rests inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A local resident rests inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A local resident rests inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
7 / 20
A partially submerged house is pictured in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A partially submerged house is pictured in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A partially submerged house is pictured in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
8 / 20
Residents affected by floods are seen outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Residents affected by floods are seen outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Residents affected by floods are seen outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
9 / 20
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
10 / 20
A woman affected by floods reacts outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A woman affected by floods reacts outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A woman affected by floods reacts outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
11 / 20
A woman walks near a church in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A woman walks near a church in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Reuters / Friday, July 05, 2019
A woman walks near a church in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Close
12 / 20
A television hangs on the wall, with dirt from the floods still marked on it, inside a house in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A television hangs on the wall, with dirt from the floods still marked on it, inside a house in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A television hangs on the wall, with dirt from the floods still marked on it, inside a house in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
13 / 20
A car drives along as people walk on a flooded road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A car drives along as people walk on a flooded road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A car drives along as people walk on a flooded road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
14 / 20
A partially submerged house is seen in a flood-affected area outside Tulun, July 2. The sign board on the house reads: "A coast." REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

A partially submerged house is seen in a flood-affected area outside Tulun, July 2. The sign board on the house reads: "A coast." REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
A partially submerged house is seen in a flood-affected area outside Tulun, July 2. The sign board on the house reads: "A coast." REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
15 / 20
Local residents stand on a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents stand on a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Local residents stand on a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
17 / 20
Damaged and partially submerged houses are seen in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Damaged and partially submerged houses are seen in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Damaged and partially submerged houses are seen in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
18 / 20
Local residents ride a boat in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents ride a boat in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Local residents ride a boat in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
19 / 20
Local residents walk as the debris of houses destroyed by floods are seen under a bridge, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Local residents walk as the debris of houses destroyed by floods are seen under a bridge, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 03, 2019
Local residents walk as the debris of houses destroyed by floods are seen under a bridge, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Next Slideshows

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

11:50am EDT
Big earthquake rattles Southern California

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

A powerful earthquake, the strongest in the region in 25 years, jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of...

9:45am EDT
America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

9:05am EDT
Trump's 'Salute to America'

Trump's 'Salute to America'

With U.S. fighter jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised the military and reveled in a show of pomp and patriotism in a celebration of...

8:40am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

Photos of the month: June

Photos of the month: June

Our top photos from June 2019.

Best of the Women's World Cup

Best of the Women's World Cup

Highlights from the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Battle to become UK prime minister

Battle to become UK prime minister

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt step up their Conservative Party leadership campaigns in the race to become the next British prime minister.

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

Big earthquake rattles Southern California

A powerful earthquake, the strongest in the region in 25 years, jolted Southern California, touching off fires, damaging buildings and forcing the evacuation of a hospital in a desert town northeast of Los Angeles.

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates the Fourth of July

America celebrates its 243rd year of independence with fireworks, parades, music and the pursuit of hot dogs.

Trump's 'Salute to America'

Trump's 'Salute to America'

With U.S. fighter jets flying overhead, President Donald Trump praised the military and reveled in a show of pomp and patriotism in a celebration of Independence Day that critics accused him of turning into a political event.

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Outrage over migrant detentions on U.S.-Mexico border

Protesters rally against the detention of men, women and children in immigration facilities across the United States, where migrants reportedly languish in dire and dangerously overcrowded conditions without necessities such as soap, showers, diapers and hot meals.

Hot dog champions of Coney Island

Hot dog champions of Coney Island

Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo retain their titles at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast