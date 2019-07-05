Fatal floods in Siberia
Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept...more
Local residents sail a boat in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky, July 5. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Local residents are seen near the debris of houses destroyed by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Local residents walk along a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A woman with a dog stands near a house damaged by floods in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A damaged car is pictured in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A local resident rests inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A partially submerged house is pictured in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Residents affected by floods are seen outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A woman affected by floods reacts outside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A woman walks near a church in the flood-hit settlement of Oktyabrsky in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A television hangs on the wall, with dirt from the floods still marked on it, inside a house in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A car drives along as people walk on a flooded road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
A partially submerged house is seen in a flood-affected area outside Tulun, July 2. The sign board on the house reads: "A coast." REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Local residents stand on a road in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry evacuate people during a rescue operation in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Damaged and partially submerged houses are seen in Tulun July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Local residents ride a boat in Tulun, July 1. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
Local residents walk as the debris of houses destroyed by floods are seen under a bridge, in Tulun, July 2. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov
