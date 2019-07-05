Fatal floods in Siberia

Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept...more

Destroyed house is seen in a flood-affected town of Tulun in Irkutsk Region, Russia July 1, 2019. The fatal floods began late last month amid freak downpours of rain, swamping homes inhabited by 32,000 people in almost 100 settlements as it swept through a swathe of southeastern Siberia, the Emergencies Ministry said. The head of the ministry said the devastation has killed 20 people, with rescue workers still searching for 15 missing, TASS news agency reported. REUTERS/Alexey Golovshchikov

