Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn
Saheed Vassell points a metal pipe at a pedestrian in Brooklyn April 4, 2018, in a still image from surveillance video released by the New York Police Department in New York City, New York. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS
Blood is seen on the sidewalk at the crime scene where New York police officers shot to death an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at them, after responding to emergency callers reporting the man had a firearm, in the Crown Heights section...more
Saheed Vassell points a metal pipe at a pedestrian in Brooklyn April 4, 2018, in a still image from surveillance video. Images of some faces have been obscured at source. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers stand behind a cordon tape at the scene where New York police officers shot to death a black man who pointed a metal pipe at them, in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, April 4, 2018. Instagram @johnnyg1rl/via REUTERS
NYPD crime scene investigators work the scene in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A makeshift memorial sits at the scene, in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man writes on a makeshift memorial near where New York police officers shot to death Saheed Vassell, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Saheed Vassell points a metal pipe before being shot to death by police in Brooklyn April 4, 2018, in a still image from surveillance video. NYPD/Handout via REUTERS
Flowers are seen at the scene where New York police officers shot to death Saheed Vassell, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A makeshift memorial sits at the scene where New York police officers shot to death Saheed Vassell, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Blood is seen on the sidewalk at the crime scene where New York police officers shot to death Saheed Vassell, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman touches a makeshift memorial near where New York police officers shot to death Saheed Vassell, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
