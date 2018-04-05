Fatal police shooting in Brooklyn

Blood is seen on the sidewalk at the crime scene where New York police officers shot to death an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at them, after responding to emergency callers reporting the man had a firearm, in the Crown Heights section...more

Blood is seen on the sidewalk at the crime scene where New York police officers shot to death an unarmed black man who pointed a metal pipe at them, after responding to emergency callers reporting the man had a firearm, in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

