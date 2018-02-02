Father of victims lunges at Nassar

During the lunch break, a handcuffed Margraves was brought back in from a courthouse cell for the judge to decide whether to hold him in contempt. Accompanied by a lawyer, he said he did not know exactly what his daughters were going to say. "I got...more

During the lunch break, a handcuffed Margraves was brought back in from a courthouse cell for the judge to decide whether to hold him in contempt. Accompanied by a lawyer, he said he did not know exactly what his daughters were going to say. "I got to hear that, and I got to see Larry Nassar over here shaking his head 'no,' like it didn't happen," he said. "I'm embarrassed and apologize," said Margraves. The judge accepted his explanation, though she made him promise he would not do anything like that again. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

