Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017

FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children during an event to honour the citizens of Lesbos for their contribution to the refugee crisis, organised by the Municipality of the island, the Barcelona Football Club Foundation and the Barcelona player's Association in the city of Mytilene, on the Greek island of Lesbos, June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti speaks with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A girl plays football during an event. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Refugee children play football. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Veteran of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti (C) poses for a picture with refugee children at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
A girl watches a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans in Mytilene. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Barcelona FC veterans and National Greek Team Veterans are seen during a friendly football match. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Two boys watch a friendly football match between Barcelona veterans and National Greek Team Veterans. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Veteran player of FC Barcelona Juliano Belletti trains refugee children. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Refugee children play music to veterans of FC Barcelona at the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Veterans of FC Barcelona visit the municipality-run camp of Kara Tepe. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
