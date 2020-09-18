Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. As the Philippines...more
Health workers get a blood sample from a newborn baby through a makeshift window on the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. At present, the hospital is caring...more
A mother wearing a mask nestles her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. Diana Cajipe, an obstetrician-gynaecologist who has spent 13...more
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. The Philippines has recorded 279,526 coronavirus...more
Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipino nurse Marciana Erispe tends to a mother inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother carries her newborn baby towards a makeshift window for health workers to tend to, at the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother wipes her newborn baby's head, while on a video-call with her mother, inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother shows her newborn baby on a video call with a relative inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
