Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. The Philippines has recorded 279,526 coronavirus infections, the highest number in Southeast Asia with most cases being recorded in Manila, while 4,830 people have died. Despite the pressures, Cajipe said health workers in the hospital were coping. "I'm just glad I'm working with people in this institution who are resilient enough to stay by me during this pandemic," she said. "Exhaustion and fear have to be put aside, because our patients need us." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

