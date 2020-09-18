Edition:
Fear and resolve at Philippine maternity hospital

Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic. In the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila overcrowding has been a problem for years, with new mothers often having to share beds due to high admissions. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. As the Philippines grapples with rising coronavirus infections, new mothers and medical staff at one of the world's busiest maternity hospitals face heightened anxiety during the pandemic. In the Dr Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila overcrowding has been a problem for years, with new mothers often having to share beds due to high admissions. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Health workers get a blood sample from a newborn baby through a makeshift window on the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. At present, the hospital is caring for 589 patients, 181 more than its 408-bed capacity, with an average of 50 deliveries a day. Since the outbreak started, around 120 health workers at the hospital have been infected with the coronavirus, a hospital spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Health workers get a blood sample from a newborn baby through a makeshift window on the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. At present, the hospital is caring for 589 patients, 181 more than its 408-bed capacity, with an average of 50 deliveries a day. Since the outbreak started, around 120 health workers at the hospital have been infected with the coronavirus, a hospital spokeswoman said. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother wearing a mask nestles her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. Diana Cajipe, an obstetrician-gynaecologist who has spent 13 years at the hospital, says a big concern is the possibility that patients did not disclose symptoms of the coronavirus because of the fear of not being admitted. "I think that poses a great risk not only to us healthcare workers but to other patients as well," said Cajipe. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A mother wearing a mask nestles her newborn premature babies inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. Diana Cajipe, an obstetrician-gynaecologist who has spent 13 years at the hospital, says a big concern is the possibility that patients did not disclose symptoms of the coronavirus because of the fear of not being admitted. "I think that poses a great risk not only to us healthcare workers but to other patients as well," said Cajipe. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. The Philippines has recorded 279,526 coronavirus infections, the highest number in Southeast Asia with most cases being recorded in Manila, while 4,830 people have died. Despite the pressures, Cajipe said health workers in the hospital were coping. "I'm just glad I'm working with people in this institution who are resilient enough to stay by me during this pandemic," she said. "Exhaustion and fear have to be put aside, because our patients need us." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers wearing masks rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. The Philippines has recorded 279,526 coronavirus infections, the highest number in Southeast Asia with most cases being recorded in Manila, while 4,830 people have died. Despite the pressures, Cajipe said health workers in the hospital were coping. "I'm just glad I'm working with people in this institution who are resilient enough to stay by me during this pandemic," she said. "Exhaustion and fear have to be put aside, because our patients need us." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers carrying their newborn babies queue for a check-up inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Filipino nurse Marciana Erispe tends to a mother inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Filipino nurse Marciana Erispe tends to a mother inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother carries her newborn baby towards a makeshift window for health workers to tend to, at the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A mother carries her newborn baby towards a makeshift window for health workers to tend to, at the COVID-19 isolation area of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother wipes her newborn baby's head, while on a video-call with her mother, inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A mother wipes her newborn baby's head, while on a video-call with her mother, inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
A mother shows her newborn baby on a video call with a relative inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

A mother shows her newborn baby on a video call with a relative inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Mothers rest with their newborn babies on shared beds inside the maternity ward of the government-run Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila, Philippines, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
