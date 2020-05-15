Fearing a second wave, Wuhan ramps up virus tests

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces a threatened second wave of infections. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close