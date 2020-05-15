Fearing a second wave, Wuhan ramps up virus tests
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. Authorities in...more
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with...more
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Reuters, citing an internal document to district officials, reported on May 11 that the city planned to conduct the nucleic acid tests...more
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident as people wearing face masks wait for testings, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Workers in protective suits collect swabs from senior high school students for nucleic acid tests at Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province April 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts nucleic acid testing for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home
Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid the lockdown.
Students return to school amid the pandemic
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through care homes around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Our world re-engineered for social distancing
From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.
India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home
Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid the lockdown.
Students return to school amid the pandemic
Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.
America amid the coronavirus pandemic
Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes
The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through care homes around the world.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.
Faces from the coronavirus frontlines
Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.