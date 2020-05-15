Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 15, 2020 | 10:21am EDT

Fearing a second wave, Wuhan ramps up virus tests

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces a threatened second wave of infections. REUTERS/Aly Song

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. Authorities in...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. Authorities in Wuhan have tested over 3 million residents for the coronavirus in April and May and aim to test all of the rest, state media said, as the city at the epicentre of the original outbreak faces a threatened second wave of infections. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 11
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with previous cases of infection, or old or densely populated estates, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday, citing a Wuhan government meeting. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Priority will go to residents who have not been tested before, and people living in residential compounds with previous cases of infection, or old or densely populated estates, the official Xinhua News Agency reported late Thursday, citing a Wuhan government meeting. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 11
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Reuters, citing an internal document to district officials, reported on May 11 that the city planned to conduct the nucleic acid tests for the rest of its 11 million residents over just 10 days. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Reuters, citing an internal document to district officials, reported on May 11 that the city planned to conduct the nucleic acid tests...more

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. Reuters, citing an internal document to district officials, reported on May 11 that the city planned to conduct the nucleic acid tests for the rest of its 11 million residents over just 10 days. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 11
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 11
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 11
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 11
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 11
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident as people wearing face masks wait for testings, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident as people wearing face masks wait for testings, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for a resident as people wearing face masks wait for testings, at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 11
Workers in protective suits collect swabs from senior high school students for nucleic acid tests at Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province April 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS &nbsp;

Workers in protective suits collect swabs from senior high school students for nucleic acid tests at Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province April 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS  

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2020
Workers in protective suits collect swabs from senior high school students for nucleic acid tests at Hubei Wuchang Experimental High School in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province April 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS  
Close
9 / 11
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts nucleic acid testing for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts nucleic acid testing for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
A medical worker in a protective suit conducts nucleic acid testing for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 11
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2020
Residents line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home

India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return...

Next Slideshows

India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home

India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home

Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid the lockdown.

9:27am EDT
Students return to school amid the pandemic

Students return to school amid the pandemic

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

8:51am EDT
America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.

May 14 2020
COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through care homes around the world.

May 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

Our world re-engineered for social distancing

From urban planning to office spaces, how our world is adapting to the coronavirus outbreak.

India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home

India's stranded migrant workers desperate to return home

Impoverished, starving, and exhausted-millions of India's anguished migrant workers are struggling to return home amid the lockdown.

Students return to school amid the pandemic

Students return to school amid the pandemic

Schools around the world slowly reopen with students observing strict social distancing rules.

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Scenes from the United States as the country grapples with more than 1.4 million coronavirus cases and dozens of states move to ease stay-at-home orders.

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

COVID-19 rages through nursing homes

The coronavirus, most lethal to the elderly, is sweeping through care homes around the world.

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Americans protest coronavirus restrictions

Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19

Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast