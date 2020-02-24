Edition:
Fears grow as coronavirus outbreaks spread beyond China

An employee from a disinfection service company sanitizes the floor of a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 24. Fears grew that the coronavirus outbreak in China will grow into a pandemic with disruptive and deadly consequences for countries around the world, after sharp rises in infections in South Korea, Italy and Iran. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Ambulances transporting confirmed coronavirus patients arrive at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea, February 23. South Korea reported 231 new cases, taking total infections to 833, health authorities said on Monday. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People line up at a supermarket outside the town of Casalpusterlengo, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Iraqi children wear protective masks as they walk near a religious school where the first coronavirus case was detected, following the outbreak of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, February 24. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A masked carnival reveller wears a protective face mask at the Venice Carnival, which has been cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People wearing protective masks are seen at the Ueno park, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, in Tokyo, Japan, February 23. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A man stands outside the San Siro stadium after the Inter Milan v Sampdoria Serie A match was cancelled due to an outbreak of the coronavirus in Lombardy and Veneto, in Milan, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman is taken into an ambulance amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, February 22. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Carabinieri officers patrol outside the town of Castiglione D'Adda, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A woman wearing a mask to prevent the coronavirus is reflected in the mirrors, in Seoul, South Korea, February 24. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A man wearing a face mask drives past members of the Guardia di Finanza, amid a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, in Casalpusterlengo, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
The new Olympic National Stadium is seen as people wearing protective masks are reflected at the Shibuya sky observation deck, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A worker wearing a face mask is pictured at a supermarket in the town of Casalpusterlengo, which has been closed by the Italian government due to a coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A ground staff member of Vietnam Airlines and passengers wearing protective mask, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, wait for boarding at the Danang airport in Danang city, Vietnam, February 23. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Iraqi people wear protective masks, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Najaf, Iraq, February 23. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A police officer wearing a protective face mask stands next to a masked carnival reveller at Venice Carnival, which was cancelled because of an outbreak of coronavirus, in Venice, Italy, February 23. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
People wearing protective masks are seen at the Shibuya shopping district, following an outbreak of the coronavirus in Tokyo, Japan, February 24. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
A street vendor sells face masks outside the central railway station, after a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy, February 24. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Christian faithful wearing masks to prevent contacting coronavirus pray during a service in Seoul, South Korea, February 23. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
