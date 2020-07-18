Federal law enforcement officers confront Portland protesters
A federal law enforcement officer, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings spreads tear gas during a protest over racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan...more
A federal law enforcement officer shoots pepper spray into the air during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Orion Crabb holds his head back as a medic works to remove tear gas from his eyes during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
The silhouette of demonstrators is seen against a wall covered in graffiti in front of the federal courthouse in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A smoke grenade burns in front of federal law enforcement officers during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A protester, dressed as a medieval knight, walks through a crowd gathered in front of the federal courthouse in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Federal law enforcement officers face off with protesters against racial inequality in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Protesters push a chain-link fence against an entrance to the Multnomah County Justice Center in an attempt to prevent police from leaving the building in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Elyjah Zamora-Woosley rubs his eyes after being hit with pepper balls fired by Portland Police Bureau officers during a protest in front of the federal courthouse in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A federal law enforcement officer tells protesters to move back in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Federal law enforcement officers face off with protesters against racial inequality in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Federal law enforcement officers walk toward demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, July 18. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A banner against the presence of federal law enforcement officers is pictured on a fire escape in downtown Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
A counter-protester is carried away from a larger crowd after an argument broke out during a midday rally over racial inequality in Portland, July 17. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
