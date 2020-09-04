Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 4, 2020 | 7:41pm EDT

Federal troops and street battles: Portland protests near 100 days

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
1 / 53
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
2 / 53
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
3 / 53
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear-gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear-gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear-gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
4 / 53
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
5 / 53
Protesters throw tear gas canisters back towards federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Protesters throw tear gas canisters back towards federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
Protesters throw tear gas canisters back towards federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
6 / 53
Federal law enforcement officers stand behind a metal fence as demonstrators are approaching during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officers stand behind a metal fence as demonstrators are approaching during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Federal law enforcement officers stand behind a metal fence as demonstrators are approaching during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
7 / 53
A protester walks through tear gas deployed by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester walks through tear gas deployed by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A protester walks through tear gas deployed by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
8 / 53
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 53
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
10 / 53
People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2020
People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
11 / 53
Federal law enforcement officials aim at protesters outside a fence during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Federal law enforcement officials aim at protesters outside a fence during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Federal law enforcement officials aim at protesters outside a fence during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
12 / 53
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
13 / 53
A protester wearing a Black Lives Matter flag stands on the street outside of the Multnomah County Sherrif's Department during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A protester wearing a Black Lives Matter flag stands on the street outside of the Multnomah County Sherrif's Department during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2020
A protester wearing a Black Lives Matter flag stands on the street outside of the Multnomah County Sherrif's Department during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
14 / 53
Demonstrator Dana Parks reacts as she is detained by a police officer during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrator Dana Parks reacts as she is detained by a police officer during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Demonstrator Dana Parks reacts as she is detained by a police officer during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
15 / 53
A protestor reacts during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protestor reacts during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A protestor reacts during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
16 / 53
Protesters laying on the ground chant "I can't breathe" at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters laying on the ground chant "I can't breathe" at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters laying on the ground chant "I can't breathe" at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
17 / 53
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
18 / 53
Portland Police officers observe as groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer faced off against protesters against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Portland Police officers observe as groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer faced off against protesters against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Portland Police officers observe as groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer faced off against protesters against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
19 / 53
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2020
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 53
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2020
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
21 / 53
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
22 / 53
A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
23 / 53
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2020
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
24 / 53
A protester rallies against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A protester rallies against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester rallies against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
25 / 53
A protester wearing a face mask attends a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A protester wearing a face mask attends a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester wearing a face mask attends a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
26 / 53
A protester flees from tear gas at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A protester flees from tear gas at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A protester flees from tear gas at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
27 / 53
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2020
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
28 / 53
Women take part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Women take part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2020
Women take part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
29 / 53
Xavier Warner and Teal Lindseth use megaphones during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Xavier Warner and Teal Lindseth use megaphones during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Xavier Warner and Teal Lindseth use megaphones during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 53
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
31 / 53
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2020
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
32 / 53
Pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators show up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators show up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
Pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators show up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
33 / 53
Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
34 / 53
A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2020
A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
35 / 53
Moms move away after receiving fire from federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Moms move away after receiving fire from federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Moms move away after receiving fire from federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
36 / 53
A demonstrator picks up a lit flare while a fire burns on the Portland Police North Precinct building during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A demonstrator picks up a lit flare while a fire burns on the Portland Police North Precinct building during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
A demonstrator picks up a lit flare while a fire burns on the Portland Police North Precinct building during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
37 / 53
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Demonstrators confront police during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2020
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
38 / 53
A federal law enforcement officer holds pepper balls during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer holds pepper balls during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer holds pepper balls during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
39 / 53
A Victoria's Secret umbrella is used at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

A Victoria's Secret umbrella is used at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2020
A Victoria's Secret umbrella is used at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Close
40 / 53
A protester and federal law enforcement officer face-off and shine lights at each other through a fence barrier during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A protester and federal law enforcement officer face-off and shine lights at each other through a fence barrier during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
A protester and federal law enforcement officer face-off and shine lights at each other through a fence barrier during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
41 / 53
A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
42 / 53
Black activist Myke Tavarres speaks to the crowd during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Black activist Myke Tavarres speaks to the crowd during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Black activist Myke Tavarres speaks to the crowd during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
43 / 53
Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
44 / 53
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
45 / 53
Black Lives Matter activists speak to demonstrators at a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Black Lives Matter activists speak to demonstrators at a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, July 27, 2020
Black Lives Matter activists speak to demonstrators at a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
46 / 53
A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
47 / 53
Veterans stand in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Veterans stand in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2020
Veterans stand in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
48 / 53
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
49 / 53
Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
50 / 53
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
51 / 53
Demonstrators hold lit mobile phones during a protest against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators hold lit mobile phones during a protest against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Demonstrators hold lit mobile phones during a protest against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
52 / 53
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
53 / 53
View Again
View Next
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month...

Next Slideshows

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion...

6:39pm EDT
How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

2:23pm EDT
As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a...

1:36pm EDT
Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

9:20am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers dug through the rubble of a Beirut building for a second day on Friday hoping to find someone alive more than a month after huge port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

Scaled-down Venice film festival opens

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no fans clamoring for autographs.

How we're adapting to pandemic life

How we're adapting to pandemic life

From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

As virus curbs ease, Extinction Rebellion activists return to streets

Banging drums, waving flags and lying down to "die", hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists gathered in London to demand that the government act to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

Oil supertanker catches fire off Sri Lanka

A fire has broken out aboard a supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of oil in the Indian Ocean off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

Protests against racial inequality sweep across America

The arrest and asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have continued to fan a wave of protests and national soul-searching over systemic racism in the United States.

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

Wuhan, outbreak epicenter, returns to semblance of normality

The central Chinese city - where the global coronavirus pandemic began - allowed more than 2,800 educational institutions to start their new term, opening their doors to nearly 1.4 million students for the first time since January.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast