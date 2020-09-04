Federal troops and street battles: Portland protests near 100 days
Federal law enforcement officers fire tear gas and other munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Alan Swinney points a gun during clashes between groups like Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer, and protesters against police brutality and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A protester reacts to milk poured on his eyes after being tear-gassed during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Federal law enforcement officers, deployed under the Trump administration's new executive order to protect federal monuments and buildings, face off with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020....more
Protesters throw tear gas canisters back towards federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Federal law enforcement officers stand behind a metal fence as demonstrators are approaching during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester walks through tear gas deployed by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester marches for justice system reform and equity in education in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People shine cellphone flashlights during a demonstration against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Federal law enforcement officials aim at protesters outside a fence during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A federal law enforcement officer pushes a mother back during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester wearing a Black Lives Matter flag stands on the street outside of the Multnomah County Sherrif's Department during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Demonstrator Dana Parks reacts as she is detained by a police officer during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protestor reacts during a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Protesters laying on the ground chant "I can't breathe" at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Portland Police officers observe as groups like the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer faced off against protesters against systemic racism and police brutality in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A protester casts a projection during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester burns a flag during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, August 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A volunteer medic reacts during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester standing on barriers near the fence is shot with pepper balls by federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers stand between federal law enforcement officials and demonstrators during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A protester rallies against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A protester wearing a face mask attends a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A protester flees from tear gas at a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Mothers participate in a demonstration outside the Justice Center during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Women take part in a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Xavier Warner and Teal Lindseth use megaphones during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman has her eyes flushed during a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
People participate in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Pro-Trump and pro-police demonstrators show up at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
Demonstrators gather in front of Multnomah County Justice Center to protest against racial inequality and police violence in downtown Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator holds signs as she participates in a meditation walk in support of Black Lives Matter organized by the Portland Buddhist Peace Fellowship near the Justice Center in Portland, Oregon, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Moms move away after receiving fire from federal law enforcement officers during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator picks up a lit flare while a fire burns on the Portland Police North Precinct building during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Demonstrators confront police during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 23, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A federal law enforcement officer holds pepper balls during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 28, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A Victoria's Secret umbrella is used at a protest against racial injustice in Portland, Oregon, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab
A protester and federal law enforcement officer face-off and shine lights at each other through a fence barrier during a demonstration against police violence and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator wearing a makeshift mask looks on during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Black activist Myke Tavarres speaks to the crowd during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers block the passage of a federal law enforcement vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A demonstrator reacts to tear gas inside a vehicle during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Black Lives Matter activists speak to demonstrators at a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A federal law enforcement officer is covered in red paint during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Veterans stand in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Mothers protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators shelter from tear gas behind umbrellas during a protest against racial inequality and police violence in Portland, Oregon, July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A woman holds a makeshift shield as she takes part in a demonstration against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators hold lit mobile phones during a protest against the presence of federal law enforcement officers and racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Demonstrators assist a woman affected by tear gas during a protest against racial inequality in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
