Ferguson residents mark six years since police killing of Michael Brown
Filmmaker Chris Phillips is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Protestors clash with police officers in front of Ferguson Police depart marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Michael Brown Sr. stands in front of the Ferguson Police officers during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police line up in front of Ferguson Police Department during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
An armed protester stands in front of Ferguson Police during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protestor sprays painting on the street in front of the Ferguson Police Department during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence...more
A man is treated after being maced during a protest marking six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Police use mace to disperse protesters in front of Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Michael Brown Sr. releases a pink dove as the family marks six years since his son's death in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Democratic nominee for Missouri 1st congressional district Cori Bush speaks at the anniversary event as the Ferguson community mark six years since 18-year-old Michael Brown Jr. was shot dead by the police in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020....more
Michael Brown Sr. places a rose where his 18-year-old son Michael Brown Jr. laid after he was shot dead in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr., talks to front line protesters on the lot of Ferguson Market during a protest after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to reopen the case against Darren Wilson, who shot and killed his...more
A memorial is set up after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to reopen the case against police officer Darren Wilson, who shot and killed Mike Brown in 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri, July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Michael Brown Sr., the father of Michael Brown Jr., talks to front line protesters on the lot of Ferguson Market during a protest after St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to reopen the case against Darren Wilson, who shot and killed his...more
