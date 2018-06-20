Ferry disaster in Indonesia
Lela Supiyanti, cries for her daughter, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra. Indonesia is searching for at least 192 passengers still missing two days after an...more
Rescue team members as seen on a boat as relatives of missing passengers from a ferry accident at the Lake Toba waiting on piers of Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers and relatives look at a list of missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Search and rescue personnel look for missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Relatives cry while waiting for news on missing family members who were on a ferry that sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Rescue team member using rubber boat as relatives of missing passengers from a ferry accident at the Lake Toba wait on piers of Tigaras port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Local residents and relatives of missing passengers from a ferry accident on Lake Toba, a popular tourist destination, wait on the dock at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
A rescue team member using binocular during operation to find missing passengers from a ferry accident at the Lake Toba, in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman points to her colleague who missing on a ferry that sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman prays for her son, a passenger on the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank yesterday in Lake Toba, in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS
Rescue team members using rubber boats to find missing passengers from a ferry accident at the Lake Toba, in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers and relatives are seen on a pier at Tigaras port as they wait for rescue teams to find missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers and relatives are seen on a pier at Tigaras port as they wait for rescue teams to find missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A search and rescue team returns to port with body of a recovered victim after a ferry sank earlier this week in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS
Indonesian security forces and rescue workers carry a victim recovered after a ferry sank in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/ via REUTERS
Relatives cry while waiting for news of missing family members who were on a ferry that sank yesterday in Lake Toba, at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A search and rescue team heads out to look for passengers from the KM Sinar Bangun ferry which sank yesterday in Lake Toba, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Local residents and relatives of missing passengers from a ferry accident on Lake Toba, wait on the dock at Tigaras Port in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An Indonesian soldier points to a list of passengers who survived at a ferry accident yesterday on Lake Toba, a popular tourist destination, at Tigaras Port, Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Albert Damanik
Search and rescue personnel look for missing passengers from Monday's ferry accident at Lake Toba in Simalungun, North Sumatra, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
