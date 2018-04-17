Edition:
Festival brings fans to scandal-hit sumo wrestling

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
A sumo wrestler grabs salt before competing. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers attend a training session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers and referees wait for the start of an annual sumo tournament. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Young sumo referees wait for the start of an annual sumo tournament. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers pray during a ritual ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Georgian sumo wrestler Gagamaru carries a baby in a sumo ring. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers take part in a Shinto ritual before the start of an annual sumo tournament. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers take part in a Shinto ritual. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Sumo wrestlers pray during a ritual ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kakuryu and Hakuho, Japanese grand sumo champion Yokozuna Kisenosato, and sumo champion Takayasu clap their hands as they pray during a ritual ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

