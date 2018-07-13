Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 12, 2018

Fields of flowers

A view of fields of flowers during the annual blossom in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy, July 12, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman collects flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A banner reading "Don't walk on lentil" is seen at the fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A bale is seen on a fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A view of fields of flowers in Castelluccio di Norcia near Perugia, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

