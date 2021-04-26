Edition:
Fields of tulips in Washington

A man takes a photo in the tulip fields of RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Mount Vernon, Washington, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Sindhu Priya takes photos of flowers at the RoozenGaarde display garden. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People visit the RoozenGaarde display garden. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Anupama H. takes a photo with daughter Prisha, 8, as people visit RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A couple takes a selfie inside the RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People visit RoozenGaarde display garden. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A "Party Clown" fringed tulip is pictured at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People take photos in front of a school bus at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A woman take a selfie as people visit RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Easton Reyes, 6, takes a photo at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man sunbathes on the grass at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People visit RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People walk by multicolored tulips at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Visitors photograph tulip displays at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Visitors look at a cellphone at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People stop to take photos of the tulips at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A fallen face mask lies in a row of yellow tulips at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A visitor observes a field of red tulips at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A family walks down a path through tulip fields at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Visitors walk past a field of yellow tulips at RoozenGaarde. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

People visit RoozenGaarde during the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

