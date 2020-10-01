Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
What is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air force shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo released September 30. Armenian unified info center/via REUTERS
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan. Image released September 30. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
A building in Martakert, which according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was damaged by an air strike of Azeri armed forces. Photo released September 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS...more
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS...more
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the...more
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
An ethnic Armenian soldier, who was wounded in fighting with Azeri forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is carried on a stretcher after being transported by a helicopter to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, September 29. ...more
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. ...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers react as they ride in the back of a truck in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
