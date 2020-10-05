Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a...more

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS

