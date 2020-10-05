Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a...more
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A firefighters extinguishes a fire in a house caused by shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 5. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Residents celebrate reports that the Karabakh village of Madagiz had been taken by Azerbaijani forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 3. Twitter/HeliusOlympian via REUTERS
A man shows a fragment of ammunition as he stands in a basement during shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the village of Shikharkh, Azerbaijan, October 3. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
The sun is seen through the shattered window of a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 2. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
The remains of a rocket shell are seen near a graveyard at the town of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29, 2020. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is seen in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan. Image released September 30. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured at the town of Martuni in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo Handout via REUTERS
What is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air force shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo released September 30. Armenian unified info center/via REUTERS
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A building in Martakert, which according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was damaged by an air strike of Azeri armed forces. Photo released September 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS...more
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the...more
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
An ethnic Armenian soldier, who was wounded in fighting with Azeri forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is carried on a stretcher after being transported by a helicopter to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, September 29. ...more
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. ...more
Ethnic Armenian soldiers react as they ride in the back of a truck in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment
The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral...
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis
Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment
The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis
Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.
Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization
Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.
Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect
Hundreds of protesters marched in Tel Aviv angered by what they said were Israel's government attempts to use lockdown measures to stifle demonstrations.
Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry
Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap after COVID all but destroyed the industry.
Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'
Get well messages for President Trump pour in from foreign capitals after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies
Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.