Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2020 | 8:10am EDT

Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. &nbsp;Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3.  Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3.  Hundreds of people have been killed in the latest outbreak of war over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS  
Close
1 / 60
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
The aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Close
2 / 60
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo

A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man wounded in a recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is treated in a basement in Stepanakert, October 4. Aram Kirakosyan/PAN Photo
Close
3 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4. &nbsp;Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4.  Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan, October 4.  Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 60
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
An interior view shows an apartment that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Close
5 / 60
A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre

A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A view shows an apartment building that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 2. David Ghahramanyan/Armenian Unified Infocentre
Close
6 / 60
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Men sit in a room among debris after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
7 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Close
8 / 60
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp;

A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov  

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
A man removes broken glass in a window damaged after shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the village of Garagoyunlu, Azerbaijan, October 4. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov  
Close
9 / 60
A firefighters extinguishes a fire in a house caused by shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 5. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A firefighters extinguishes a fire in a house caused by shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 5. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A firefighters extinguishes a fire in a house caused by shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Barda, Azerbaijan, October 5. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
10 / 60
Residents celebrate reports that the Karabakh village of Madagiz had been taken by Azerbaijani forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 3. Twitter/HeliusOlympian via REUTERS

Residents celebrate reports that the Karabakh village of Madagiz had been taken by Azerbaijani forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 3. Twitter/HeliusOlympian via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Residents celebrate reports that the Karabakh village of Madagiz had been taken by Azerbaijani forces, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 3. Twitter/HeliusOlympian via REUTERS
Close
11 / 60
A man shows a fragment of ammunition as he stands in a basement during shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the village of Shikharkh, Azerbaijan, October 3. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov &nbsp;

A man shows a fragment of ammunition as he stands in a basement during shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the village of Shikharkh, Azerbaijan, October 3. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A man shows a fragment of ammunition as he stands in a basement during shelling in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the village of Shikharkh, Azerbaijan, October 3. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov  
Close
12 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Close
13 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. Karo Sahakyan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Close
14 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Close
15 / 60
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 4. David Ghahramanyan/NKR InfoCenter/PAN Photo
Close
16 / 60
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3. &nbsp;Gor Kroyan/REUTERS &nbsp;

A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3.  Gor Kroyan/REUTERS  

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A shop is seen on fire following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert, October 3.  Gor Kroyan/REUTERS  
Close
17 / 60
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Smoke rises from the area that, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, was damaged during shelling by Azeri armed forces, in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, October 2. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo
Close
18 / 60
The sun is seen through the shattered window of a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 2. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

The sun is seen through the shattered window of a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 2. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
The sun is seen through the shattered window of a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the town of Terter, Azerbaijan, October 2. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
19 / 60
The remains of a rocket shell are seen near a graveyard at the town of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

The remains of a rocket shell are seen near a graveyard at the town of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
The remains of a rocket shell are seen near a graveyard at the town of Ivanyan (Khojaly) in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
20 / 60
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29, 2020. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29, 2020. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29, 2020. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 60
A house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is seen in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is seen in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh is seen in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
22 / 60
A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan. Image released September 30. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan. Image released September 30. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A multiple rocket launcher of the Azeri armed forces performing strikes during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unknown location in Azerbaijan. Image released September 30. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 60
A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A man points on a hole from ammunition near a house that was allegedly damaged by recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in the city of Agdam, Azerbaijan October 1. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
24 / 60
A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured at the town of Martuni in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo Handout via REUTERS

A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured at the town of Martuni in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
A house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured at the town of Martuni in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh October 1. Areg Balayan/ArmGov/PAN Photo Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 60
What is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air force shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo released September 30. Armenian unified info center/via REUTERS

What is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air force shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo released September 30. Armenian unified info center/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
What is said to be the wreckage of a SU-25 warplane of the Armenian air force shot down during fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo released September 30. Armenian unified info center/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 60
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Local residents take shelter in a dugout in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
27 / 60
A building in Martakert, which according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was damaged by an air strike of Azeri armed forces. Photo released September 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/via REUTERS

A building in Martakert, which according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was damaged by an air strike of Azeri armed forces. Photo released September 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A building in Martakert, which according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry was damaged by an air strike of Azeri armed forces. Photo released September 30. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 60
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 60
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 60
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 60
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 60
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
33 / 60
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 60
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS  
Close
35 / 60
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
36 / 60
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
37 / 60
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
38 / 60
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
39 / 60
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
40 / 60
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Local residents gather outside a dugout in readiness to take shelter in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan, September 30. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
41 / 60
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
42 / 60
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
43 / 60
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
44 / 60
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
45 / 60
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A woman sits next to a blood stain after what locals said was shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the Tartar border district of Azerbaijan, September 29. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
46 / 60
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
47 / 60
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A car that was allegedly destroyed during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, is pictured in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 29. Karo Sahakyan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
48 / 60
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
49 / 60
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
50 / 60
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
51 / 60
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
People are seen in a basement used as a shelter from artillery fire in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Areg Balayan/Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
52 / 60
An ethnic Armenian soldier, who was wounded in fighting with Azeri forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is carried on a stretcher after being transported by a helicopter to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, September 29. Hakob Margaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

An ethnic Armenian soldier, who was wounded in fighting with Azeri forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is carried on a stretcher after being transported by a helicopter to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, September 29. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier, who was wounded in fighting with Azeri forces over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is carried on a stretcher after being transported by a helicopter to Erebouni Medical Center in Yerevan, Armenia, September 29. Hakob Margaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
53 / 60
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
54 / 60
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
55 / 60
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
56 / 60
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
57 / 60
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
58 / 60
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
59 / 60
Ethnic Armenian soldiers react as they ride in the back of a truck in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

Ethnic Armenian soldiers react as they ride in the back of a truck in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers react as they ride in the back of a truck in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
60 / 60
View Again
View Next
Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Next Slideshows

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral...

Oct 04 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 04 2020
Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 02 2020
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oct 02 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

Trump hospitalized for COVID treatment

The medical team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has given President Trump supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug Remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Timeline of Trump's week before COVID diagnosis

Scenes from the campaign trail and the White House in the days leading up to President Donald Trump and his wife Melania testing positive for the coronavirus.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Thousands of U.S.-bound migrants cross into Guatemala without authorization

Guatemala invoked special measures for security forces after thousands of Central American migrants crossed the border without authorization as part of a caravan aiming to reach the United States.

Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect

Israelis protest as law curbing demonstrations during COVID lockdown takes effect

Hundreds of protesters marched in Tel Aviv angered by what they said were Israel's government attempts to use lockdown measures to stifle demonstrations.

Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry

Cruise ships dismantled for scrap after pandemic sinks industry

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap after COVID all but destroyed the industry.

Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'

Messages for Trump split between 'get well' and 'told you so'

Get well messages for President Trump pour in from foreign capitals after he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Inside Trump's crowded campaign rallies

Large crowds, some wearing masks and some not, cheer on President Trump at his recent campaign rallies.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast