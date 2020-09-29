Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2020 | 9:22am EDT

Fierce clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
1 / 27
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks and service members during at attack in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
2 / 27
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani tanks, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
3 / 27
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
4 / 27
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a man, said to be a civilian injured during clashes in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
5 / 27
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
An Azerbaijani service member drives an armored carrier and greets people gathered on the roadside in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
6 / 27
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People watch TV in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
7 / 27
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS &nbsp;

Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows what is said to be armored military hardware destroyed by Azerbaijan's armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS  
Close
8 / 27
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A car drives past the remains of spent ammunition following a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
9 / 27
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in an unidentified location, September 28, 2020. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 27
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Ethnic Armenian soldiers are seen in a vehicle during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 27
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
12 / 27
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28, 2020. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
13 / 27
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
An ethnic Armenian soldier fires an artillery piece during fighting with Azerbaijan's forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 29. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
14 / 27
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28....more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows a man holding the hand of a child who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. The face was blurred at source. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
15 / 27
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A man points to a fence which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
16 / 27
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS &nbsp;

A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A photo released by the Armenian Foreign Ministry shows specialists delivering medical support to a person who was allegedly injured during clashes over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, at a hospital in Stepanakert, the capital of the region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS  
Close
17 / 27
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An elderly woman is seen on a street following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
18 / 27
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A video released by the Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry shows members of Azeri armed forces firing artillery during clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 28. Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 27
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A man stands in a household, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Hadrut in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
20 / 27
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A view shows an apartment building which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling, in armed clashes over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the city of Tartar, Azerbaijan, September 28. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
21 / 27
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry shows what is said to be Azerbaijani armored vehicles, one of which is destroyed by Armenian armed forces in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, September 27. Defense Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 27
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS &nbsp;

An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
An interior view shows a house, which locals said was damaged during a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS  
Close
23 / 27
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A man holds ammunition following what locals say was a recent shelling by Azeri forces, in the town of Martuni in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
24 / 27
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
People are seen in a bomb shelter in Stepanakert, the capital of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, September 28. Foreign Ministry of Armenia/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 27
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People line up along the roadside to greet Azerbaijani service members, who drive a truck in Baku, Azerbaijan, September 27. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
26 / 27
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
People attend a meeting to recruit military volunteers after Armenian authorities declared martial law and mobilized its male population following clashes with Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in Yerevan, Armenia, September 27. Melik Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

Next Slideshows

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

8:21am EDT
Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupt in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

7:55am EDT
Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Sep 28 2020
Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Sep 28 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

World surpasses one million coronavirus deaths

The global death toll from COVID-19 has reached a staggering one million fatalities.

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wildfires rage in California's wine country

Wind-driven wildfires erupt in the heart of northern California's Napa Valley wine country, midway through the traditional grape-harvesting period.

How COVID is changing the way we work

How COVID is changing the way we work

The future of the world's workplaces and societies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Biden-Harris campaign enters homestretch

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail amid the pandemic.

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Abortion rights campaigners clash with police in Mexico City

Members of a feminist collective clash with police during a march to mark International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast