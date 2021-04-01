Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 1, 2021 | 4:18pm EDT

Fiery end to SpaceX Starship test launches

Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31,2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The SpaceX Starship SN9 explodes into a fireball after its high altitude test flight from test facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
SpaceX Starship SN10 explodes after landing at South Padre Island, Texas, March 3, 2021. SPADRE.COM – TWITTER @SPACEPADREISLE/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
The SpaceX starship SN15 nosecone is fitted with one of its flaps, as cleanup crew continue to remove what's left of the starship SN11 after it failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31,2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Pieces of debris are seen in a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Debris is seen in a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Maxar’s WorldView-3 satellite shows close up of SpaceX Starship SN10 launch facilities at Boca Chica, Texas, March 3, 2021.   Satellite image (copyright) 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Debris is recovered from a National Wildlife Refuge after uncrewed SpaceX Starship prototype rocket SN11 failed to land safely, in Boca Chica, Texas, March 31, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, March 31, 2021
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
The SpaceX launches Starship SN9 for a test flight from its facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, February 2, 2021.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2021
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket explodes during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Test flight of SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket after it launched from their facility in Boca Chica, Texas December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
SpaceX's first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a return-landing attempt after it launched from their facility on a test flight in Boca Chica, Texas December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
SpaceX launches its first super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket during a test from their facility in Boca Chica,Texas, December 9, 2020. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2020
Liquid nitrogen is delivered to the launch sight of SpaceX, days before a test launch of the company's new super heavy-lift Starship rocket from their facilities in this small town of Boca Chica, Texas, December 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
A car passes by the Starship SN8 of SpaceX, days before a test launch of the company's new super heavy-lift Starship rocket from their facilities in this small town of Boca Chica, Texas, December 4, 2020.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2020
SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket for a test launch this week at the company's facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, December 1, 2020.  REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2020
