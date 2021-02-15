Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 15, 2021 | 1:09pm EST

Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18) and Austin Cindric (33) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Driver Kaz Grala (16) has a fire in his car. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Drivers Ryan Newman (6), Erik Jones (43), Tyler Reddick (8), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Aric Almirola (10) and Alex Bowman (48) wreck. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Fans hold up three fingers on the third lap of the Daytona 500 to honor Dale Earnhardt. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Fans wait out the rain delay in the Fan Zone. David Tucker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Ty Dillion (54) cause a wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series drivesr Bayley Currey (74), Cray Gaulding (52), Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series drivers Noah Gragson (9), Michael Annett (1), Jeffery Earnhardt (0), Bayley Currey (74) and Josh Berry (8) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series drivers Daneil Hemric (18), Justin Allgaier (7), Ty Dillion (54), Josh Berry (8), Justin Haley (11) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series drivesr Bayley Currey (74), Cray Gaulding (52), Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
ARCA Series driver Nick Sanchez (2), ARCA Series driver Greg Van Alst (35), ARCA Series driver Scott Melton (68) and ARCA Series driver Andy Jankowiak (73) wreck during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
ARCA Series driver Scott Reeves (88) wrecks in the infield during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
ARCA Series driver Jason Kitzmiller (97) has fire come out from his car after a pit stop during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
ARCA Series driver Derek Griffith (55) wrecks during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Cody Ware (17) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
The field drivers past the grandstands during the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wins the first stage during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2021
Camping World Truck Series driver Tyler Ankrum (26), Camping World Truck Series driver Jason White (33) and Camping World Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman (12) wreck during the NextEra Energy 250. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2021
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot (9) to win the during the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
Luke Combs performs the national anthem before the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2021
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2021
