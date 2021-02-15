Fiery final lap at crash-filled Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33) wreck during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Michael McDowell emerged from an ugly final-lap wreck to take the lead and went on to win the weather- and crash-delayed running of the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18) and Austin Cindric (33) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Driver Kaz Grala (16) has a fire in his car. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Drivers Ryan Newman (6), Erik Jones (43), Tyler Reddick (8), Martin Truex Jr. (19), Aric Almirola (10) and Alex Bowman (48) wreck. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Fans hold up three fingers on the third lap of the Daytona 500 to honor Dale Earnhardt. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Fans wait out the rain delay in the Fan Zone. David Tucker-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Ty Dillion (54) cause a wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series drivesr Bayley Currey (74), Cray Gaulding (52), Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Xfinity Series driver Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series drivers Noah Gragson (9), Michael Annett (1), Jeffery Earnhardt (0), Bayley Currey (74) and Josh Berry (8) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series drivers Daneil Hemric (18), Justin Allgaier (7), Ty Dillion (54), Josh Berry (8), Justin Haley (11) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series drivesr Bayley Currey (74), Cray Gaulding (52), Jeffery Earnhardt (0) and Ryan Vargas (6) wreck during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARCA Series driver Nick Sanchez (2), ARCA Series driver Greg Van Alst (35), ARCA Series driver Scott Melton (68) and ARCA Series driver Andy Jankowiak (73) wreck during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARCA Series driver Scott Reeves (88) wrecks in the infield during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARCA Series driver Jason Kitzmiller (97) has fire come out from his car after a pit stop during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
ARCA Series driver Derek Griffith (55) wrecks during the Lucas Oil 200. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Cody Ware (17) wrecks during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The field drivers past the grandstands during the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones (19) wins the first stage during the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. 300. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Camping World Truck Series driver Tyler Ankrum (26), Camping World Truck Series driver Jason White (33) and Camping World Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman (12) wreck during the NextEra Energy 250. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) leads NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliot (9) to win the during the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Combs performs the national anthem before the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) celebrates winning the Daytona 500. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Next Slideshows
"Overjoyed" Harry and Meghan expecting second child
Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan as they announce a second child is on the way.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
MORE IN PICTURES
"Overjoyed" Harry and Meghan expecting second child
Photos of Prince Harry and Meghan as they announce a second child is on the way.
Pandemic dampens Lunar New Year celebrations
The Year of the Ox begins amid curbs on holiday gatherings, travel restrictions and fears over new coronavirus variants.
Senate acquits Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
The Senate acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last month, sparing him from conviction in his second impeachment trial in a year despite broad condemnation of his role in sparking the deadly siege.
Strong earthquake shakes Fukushima
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Japan's Fukushima, the area closest to the epicenter.
Brazil's revelers mourn for canceled Carnival
Residents of Rio de Janeiro reflect on their lost year of celebration, after the February festival was canceled due to the pandemic.
U.S.-Mexico border views in the Biden era
Scenes from the U.S.-Mexico border, as President Joe Biden unveils a host of measures aimed at revamping the U.S. immigration system.
Hundreds still missing after Himalayan glacier bursts
At least 38 people are dead and some 170 are unaccounted for in the Indian Himalayas, after part of a glacier broke away, sending a torrent of water, rock and dust down a mountain valley.