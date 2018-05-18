Fiery plane crash in Cuba
Rescue team members work on the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, some 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
A firefighter works in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People look on near of the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
