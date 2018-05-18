Edition:
Fri May 18, 2018

Fiery plane crash in Cuba

Rescue team members work on the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane that crashed in the agricultural area of Boyeros, some 20 km (12 miles) south of Havana shortly after taking off from Havana's main airport in Cuba, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A firefighter works in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
People look on near of the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A rescue team member looks on while working in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
Rescue team members work in the wreckage of a Boeing 737 plane. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
