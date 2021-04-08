Edition:
Fiery protests in Belfast

Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burns on the Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Rioters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers standing behind shields look on at a group of people on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
A man stands in front of a line of police vehicles at Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An Irish nationalist stands amongst smoke from the fire near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Fireworks set by pro-British protesters are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Irish nationalists are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
