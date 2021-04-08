Fiery protests in Belfast
Police vehicles are seen behind a hijacked bus burns on the Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers standing behind shields look on at a group of people on Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A man walks past a hijacked bus burning on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Rioters are seen near the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Police officers stand near their vehicles during a riot at Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A hijacked bus burns on The Shankill Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
A man stands in front of a line of police vehicles at Springfield Road as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
An Irish nationalist stands amongst smoke from the fire near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Fireworks set by pro-British protesters are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen near "peace wall" gates into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Irish nationalists are seen at the "peace wall" gate into Lanark Way as protests continue in Belfast, Northern Ireland, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
