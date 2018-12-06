Fiery protests in Greece
Riot police stands next to a burning barricade during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister as clashes erupted in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protester wearing a gas mask holds a petrol bomb as clashes erupted in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A light beam is pointed at riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Fireworks explode over riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Fireworks explode over riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester hurls a petrol bomb towards riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester holds a petrol bomb in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Riot police stand between fires in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Riot police use a water cannon in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Riot police clean a barricade in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester wearing a gas mask throws a petrol bomb in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Protesters wear gas masks in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester prepares to kick a gas canister thrown by riot police in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Protesters throw petrol bombs as smoke rises in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A protester prepares to throw a petrol bomb in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Riot police officers stand guard in front of the parliament building in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A protester shouts slogans in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
