Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2018 | 4:10pm EST

Fiery protests in Greece

Riot police stands next to a burning barricade during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A riot police officer fires a tear gas canister as clashes erupted in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester wearing a gas mask holds a petrol bomb as clashes erupted in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A light beam is pointed at riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Fireworks explode over riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Fireworks explode over riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester hurls a petrol bomb towards riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester holds a petrol bomb in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Riot police stand between fires in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Riot police use a water cannon in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Riot police clean a barricade in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester wearing a gas mask throws a petrol bomb in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A petrol bomb explodes next to riot police in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
An injured demonstrator is detained by riot police in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Protesters wear gas masks in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester prepares to kick a gas canister thrown by riot police in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Protesters throw petrol bombs as smoke rises in Thessaloniki. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester prepares to throw a petrol bomb in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
Riot police officers stand guard in front of the parliament building in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
A protester shouts slogans in Athens. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Thursday, December 06, 2018
