Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China
Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, fights with a bull during a practice session at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Several times a week, kung fu teacher Ren Ruzhi enters a ring to spar with a bovine opponent...more
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, poses at the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Ren s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt....more
Bullfighter Li Bo, 22, demonstrates his fighting technique on a mock-up bull head designed for practice at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. The physically demanding sport requires fighters to train...more
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, fights with a bull during a practice session at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Typically, a fighter approaches the bull head on, grabs its horns and twists, turning its...more
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, feeds bulls used for fighting at the stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Martial artist Li Bo, 22, wrestles with a bull during a bullfighting performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighters surround a bull to set it up for a bout during a performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff lead bulls to the stable after a performance at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, walks past the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
