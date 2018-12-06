Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, poses at the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Ren s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt....more

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, poses at the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Ren s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt. Besides, he says, grappling with a snorting bull is exciting. It symbolizes the bravery of a man, Ren told Reuters in Jiaxing in China s eastern province of Zhejiang. Unlike Spain s more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and speed of kung fu to bring down beasts weighing up to 400 kg (882 lb). REUTERS/Aly Song

