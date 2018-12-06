Edition:
Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China

Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, December 05, 2018
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, fights with a bull during a practice session at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Several times a week, kung fu teacher Ren Ruzhi enters a ring to spar with a bovine opponent around five times his weight and capable of killing him. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, poses at the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Ren s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt. Besides, he says, grappling with a snorting bull is exciting. It symbolizes the bravery of a man, Ren told Reuters in Jiaxing in China s eastern province of Zhejiang. Unlike Spain s more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and speed of kung fu to bring down beasts weighing up to 400 kg (882 lb). REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, poses at the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Ren s mixing of martial arts and bullfighting worries his mother, but the 24-year-old has never been hurt. Besides, he says, grappling with a snorting bull is exciting. It symbolizes the bravery of a man, Ren told Reuters in Jiaxing in China s eastern province of Zhejiang. Unlike Spain s more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and speed of kung fu to bring down beasts weighing up to 400 kg (882 lb). REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Li Bo, 22, demonstrates his fighting technique on a mock-up bull head designed for practice at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. The physically demanding sport requires fighters to train intensively and they typically have short careers, said Han Haihua, a former pro wrestler who coaches bullfighters at his Haihua Kung fu School in Jiaxing. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Li Bo, 22, demonstrates his fighting technique on a mock-up bull head designed for practice at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. The physically demanding sport requires fighters to train intensively and they typically have short careers, said Han Haihua, a former pro wrestler who coaches bullfighters at his Haihua Kung fu School in Jiaxing. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, fights with a bull during a practice session at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Typically, a fighter approaches the bull head on, grabs its horns and twists, turning its head until the bull topples over. If the first fighter gets tired, another one can step into the ring, but they have just three minutes in which to wrestle the bull to the ground or lose the bout. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, fights with a bull during a practice session at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. Typically, a fighter approaches the bull head on, grabs its horns and twists, turning its head until the bull topples over. If the first fighter gets tired, another one can step into the ring, but they have just three minutes in which to wrestle the bull to the ground or lose the bout. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, feeds bulls used for fighting at the stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, feeds bulls used for fighting at the stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, feeds bulls used for fighting at the stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, feeds bulls used for fighting at the stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Martial artist Li Bo, 22, wrestles with a bull during a bullfighting performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Martial artist Li Bo, 22, wrestles with a bull during a bullfighting performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighters surround a bull to set it up for a bout during a performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighters surround a bull to set it up for a bout during a performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Staff lead bulls to the stable after a performance at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Staff lead bulls to the stable after a performance at the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighters surround a bull to set it up for a bout during a performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighters surround a bull to set it up for a bout during a performance in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, walks past the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Bullfighter Ren Ruzhi, 24, walks past the bull stable of the Haihua Kung-fu School in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China October 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
