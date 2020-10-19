Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 19, 2020 | 1:35pm EDT

Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes

Timur Xaligov carries his 10-months-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives, including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Timur Xaligov carries his 10-months-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives, including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja,...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-months-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives, including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 21
A woman reacts while standing on the ruins of her home as search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A woman reacts while standing on the ruins of her home as search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
A woman reacts while standing on the ruins of her home as search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 21
Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2020
Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 21
Men stand amidst the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Men stand amidst the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Men stand amidst the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 21
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 21
Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 21
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
7 / 21
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 21
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 21
A man drives a car as smoke rises over the buildings during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A man drives a car as smoke rises over the buildings during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A man drives a car as smoke rises over the buildings during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
10 / 21
A view shows the damaged building of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

A view shows the damaged building of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2020
A view shows the damaged building of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
Close
11 / 21
An interior view shows a damaged house following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

An interior view shows a damaged house following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
An interior view shows a damaged house following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 21
Patient Roza Sarkisyan, who was injured during recent shelling, receives medical assistance in a hospital in Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Patient Roza Sarkisyan, who was injured during recent shelling, receives medical assistance in a hospital in Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Patient Roza Sarkisyan, who was injured during recent shelling, receives medical assistance in a hospital in Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 21
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 21
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
15 / 21
Search and rescue teams carry parts of a body from a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams carry parts of a body from a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Search and rescue teams carry parts of a body from a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
16 / 21
Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
17 / 21
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
18 / 21
Local resident Alexei Agadzhanov holds a rifle while showing a crater following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Local resident Alexei Agadzhanov holds a rifle while showing a crater following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Local resident Alexei Agadzhanov holds a rifle while showing a crater following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 21
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
20 / 21
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2020
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Next Slideshows

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the...

10:11am EDT
Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

9:17am EDT
Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick

Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick

Thousands march to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her...

Oct 18 2020
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during...

Oct 16 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Tens of thousands of Chileans marked the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

Trump tries to woo early voters in weekend rallies

President Trump criss-crossed the nation over the weekend, rallying supporters in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Florida as he stepped up events ahead of the final presidential debate this week.

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Defiant protesters take over Bangkok streets

Thousands of anti-government protesters took over key intersections in Bangkok defying a ban on protests with chants of "down with dictatorship" and "reform the monarchy."

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick

Women march to protest Trump's Supreme Court pick

Thousands march to commemorate the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and protest President Donald Trump's rush to push through Amy Coney Barrett as her replacement.

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Plastic pollution for sale at New York pop-up store

Products made entirely of plastic bags line the shelves at this pop-up store to raise awareness of the material's environmental issues.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Nearly 18 million Americans have cast ballots either in person or by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police use water cannons on defiant protesters

Thai police used water cannons and pushed forward with riot shields and batons on Friday to try to disperse thousands of protesters who defied a ban on protests for a second day.

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast