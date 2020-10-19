Fighting and recriminations shake Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire hopes
Timur Xaligov carries his 10-months-old daughter, Narin, who was killed with five other relatives, including her mother Sevil, when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja,...more
A woman reacts while standing on the ruins of her home as search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit...more
Men enter the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral damaged by shelling during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Shushi (Shusha) October 18, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men stand amidst the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Members of Asgerov family mourn for their five relatives who died when a rocket hit their home during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ali Ibrahimov stands in his damaged home at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers remove debris near a residential building, which was damaged during the military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
A man drives a car as smoke rises over the buildings during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
A view shows the damaged building of a cotton factory following recent shelling during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Terter, Azerbaijan October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov
An interior view shows a damaged house following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Patient Roza Sarkisyan, who was injured during recent shelling, receives medical assistance in a hospital in Stepanakert in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Men look at the ruins of a house following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Stepanakert, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams carry parts of a body from a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Hicran Quliyeva reacts as she stands in front of her house at a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Local resident Alexei Agadzhanov holds a rifle while showing a crater following recent shelling in the settlement of Shosh in the course of a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Search and rescue teams work on a blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue teams work on the blast site hit by a rocket during the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in the city of Ganja, Azerbaijan October 17, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
