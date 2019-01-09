Filipinos display Catholic devotion in Black Nazarene procession
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2019. Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos joined an annual procession in the Philippine capital to kiss or touch a centuries-old...more
Devotees carry the statue of the Black Nazarene as the annual procession begins on its feast day in Manila. The devotees, mostly walking barefoot, surrounded the carriage bearing the life-sized image of the "Black Nazarene" shouldering a heavy cross...more
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene on its feast day in Manila. Many of them, in yellow and maroon shirts, threw white towels to people on the carriage to wipe on the statue, while others jostled to touch the thick...more
Catholic devotees celebrate as they wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A firebreather performs as Catholic devotees celebrate and wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees celebrate as they wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees line up to get closer to the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Catholic devotees celebrate as they wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees celebrate as they wait to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees hold on to a rope to get closer to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Catholic devotees jostle to touch the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Catholic devotees surround the statue of the Black Nazarene. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
