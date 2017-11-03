Finance executives talk cryptocurrencies

The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really...more

The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

