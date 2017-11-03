Finance executives talk cryptocurrencies
The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really...more
JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake made more cautious comments: "We are very open minded to the potential use cases in future for digital currencies that are properly controlled and regulated." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that he was keeping an open mind on bitcoin: "Still thinking about #Bitcoin. No conclusion - not endorsing/rejecting. Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold." REUTERS/Brendan...more
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam was skeptical about the bitcoin "bubble": "Bitcoin presents a number of challenges. The first of them is really the anonymity. I think most banks in the current state of regulation have little or no...more
In July, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill linked loose monetary policy to speculation in cryptocurrencies, but said that the financial risk posed by bitcoin is limited: "There's no evidence that if that price went to...more
