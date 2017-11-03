Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 3, 2017 | 2:05pm EDT

Finance executives talk cryptocurrencies

The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really...more

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
The CEO of JPMorgan Jamie Dimon said bitcoin "is a fraud" and it will blow up: "The currency isn't going to work. You can't have a business where people can invent a currency out of thin air and think that people who are buying it are really smart." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 5
JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake made more cautious comments: "We are very open minded to the potential use cases in future for digital currencies that are properly controlled and regulated." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake made more cautious comments: "We are very open minded to the potential use cases in future for digital currencies that are properly controlled and regulated." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, October 11, 2017
JPMorgan's Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake made more cautious comments: "We are very open minded to the potential use cases in future for digital currencies that are properly controlled and regulated." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 5
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that he was keeping an open mind on bitcoin: "Still thinking about #Bitcoin. No conclusion - not endorsing/rejecting. Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that he was keeping an open mind on bitcoin: "Still thinking about #Bitcoin. No conclusion - not endorsing/rejecting. Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold." REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein tweeted that he was keeping an open mind on bitcoin: "Still thinking about #Bitcoin. No conclusion - not endorsing/rejecting. Know that folks also were skeptical when paper money displaced gold." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 5
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam was skeptical about the bitcoin "bubble": "Bitcoin presents a number of challenges. The first of them is really the anonymity. I think most banks in the current state of regulation have little or no appetite to get involved in a currency which has such anti-money laundering challenges." REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam was skeptical about the bitcoin "bubble": "Bitcoin presents a number of challenges. The first of them is really the anonymity. I think most banks in the current state of regulation have little or no...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam was skeptical about the bitcoin "bubble": "Bitcoin presents a number of challenges. The first of them is really the anonymity. I think most banks in the current state of regulation have little or no appetite to get involved in a currency which has such anti-money laundering challenges." REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
4 / 5
In July, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill linked loose monetary policy to speculation in cryptocurrencies, but said that the financial risk posed by bitcoin is limited: "There's no evidence that if that price went to zero tomorrow that there'd be any broader financial implication over time." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In July, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill linked loose monetary policy to speculation in cryptocurrencies, but said that the financial risk posed by bitcoin is limited: "There's no evidence that if that price went to...more

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
In July, BlackRock's global chief investment strategist Richard Turnill linked loose monetary policy to speculation in cryptocurrencies, but said that the financial risk posed by bitcoin is limited: "There's no evidence that if that price went to zero tomorrow that there'd be any broader financial implication over time." REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Next Slideshows

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

10:30am EDT
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

10:00am EDT
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Nov 02 2017
Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Nov 02 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Alabama nights

Alabama nights

Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast