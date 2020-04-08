Finding digital connections despite physical distance
Children make cookies following the instructions of their grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat on an iPad during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer (L) and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their...more
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom with Seven Star Women s Kung Fu while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Fort Worden State Park in Port...more
Three siblings in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom application as Israel takes stringent steps to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Williams
A ballet teacher attends a virtual strengthening exercise live class for ballerinas on Youtube at Fernanda Bianchini Association of Ballet and Arts for the disabled and blind in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Jordanian yoga teacher Salah Amireh does a live broadcast of his yoga class at his home during an indefinite curfew in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, waits for the first day of digital classes to begin as her sister Lydia, 10, hangs from their bunk bed, after public schools closed statewide due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease...more
Musician Clarice Magalhaes gives an online Tamborine class, the typical Brazilian samba instrument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Lin Wowo, 5, talks to her friend through Facetime on an iPad inside a bedroom in her home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Pole dance trainer Ozge Uraz Kum performs an online stretching class with her students in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Thomas House leads Dance Church Go s online class in Seattle, Washington, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Instructor Lucas Dela Cruz leads a live virtual lesson over Zoom at One Martial Arts as California continues its statewide "stay at home order" directing the state s 40 million residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading...more
Sebastian celebrates his 25th birthday with his friends via a video conference call in Dortmund, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
A man exercises while running an online fitness course in Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Daniel Niederegger (C) and his sister Georgia talk to their grandparents online as they celebrate his seventh birthday in quarantine with his family in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A student takes class online while using the Zoom app at her home as Egypt shut down schools in Cairo, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Alice and Joseph Wilkinson take part in a YouTube P.E. class as their mother Anna looks at her phone at their home in Manchester, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon
The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that...
Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic
People share messages of encouragement, advice and caution with handmade signs, murals and advertisements during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones
Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
Life under lockdown
Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid
Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.
China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown
The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.
The grim toll from coronavirus
Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon
The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus
Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls
Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.