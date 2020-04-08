Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 8, 2020 | 3:00pm EDT

Finding digital connections despite physical distance

Children make cookies following the instructions of their grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat on an iPad during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Children make cookies following the instructions of their grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat on an iPad during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Children make cookies following the instructions of their grandparents via Facebook's Messenger video-chat on an iPad during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 19
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer (L) and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their relatives on a Zoom video conference call in West Nyack, New York, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer (L) and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Sisters Sylvia (R), Stephanie Falcomer (L) and grandson Peter Henry hold a 'socially distant' 94th birthday party in their driveway for their mother and grandmother Marcella Falcomer, who came to America from Italy in 1955, as they say hello to their relatives on a Zoom video conference call in West Nyack, New York, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 19
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Lydia Hassebroek attends a ballet class from home while practicing social distancing in Brooklyn, New York, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
3 / 19
A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A student takes classes online with his companions using the Zoom app at home in El Masnou, north of Barcelona, Spain April 2, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea
Close
4 / 19
Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom with Seven Star Women s Kung Fu while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Washington, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom with Seven Star Women s Kung Fu while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Fort Worden State Park in Port...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
Gina Mares Kurtz, who lives in Seattle, takes part in a virtual kung fu class on Zoom with Seven Star Women s Kung Fu while camping with her family to get away from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Fort Worden State Park in Port Townsend, Washington, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 19
Three siblings in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom application as Israel takes stringent steps to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Williams

Three siblings in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom application as Israel takes stringent steps to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Williams

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Three siblings in Mevasseret Zion, near Jerusalem, wave to their grandmother in Haifa as she joins their Passover Seder via Zoom application as Israel takes stringent steps to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dan Williams
Close
6 / 19
A ballet teacher attends a virtual strengthening exercise live class for ballerinas on Youtube at Fernanda Bianchini Association of Ballet and Arts for the disabled and blind in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

A ballet teacher attends a virtual strengthening exercise live class for ballerinas on Youtube at Fernanda Bianchini Association of Ballet and Arts for the disabled and blind in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A ballet teacher attends a virtual strengthening exercise live class for ballerinas on Youtube at Fernanda Bianchini Association of Ballet and Arts for the disabled and blind in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso
Close
7 / 19
Jordanian yoga teacher Salah Amireh does a live broadcast of his yoga class at his home during an indefinite curfew in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian yoga teacher Salah Amireh does a live broadcast of his yoga class at his home during an indefinite curfew in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Jordanian yoga teacher Salah Amireh does a live broadcast of his yoga class at his home during an indefinite curfew in Amman, Jordan March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
8 / 19
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, waits for the first day of digital classes to begin as her sister Lydia, 10, hangs from their bunk bed, after public schools closed statewide due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, waits for the first day of digital classes to begin as her sister Lydia, 10, hangs from their bunk bed, after public schools closed statewide due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Jane Hassebroek, 13, who attends IS 318, waits for the first day of digital classes to begin as her sister Lydia, 10, hangs from their bunk bed, after public schools closed statewide due to concerns over the rapid spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brooklyn, New York City, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
9 / 19
Musician Clarice Magalhaes gives an online Tamborine class, the typical Brazilian samba instrument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Musician Clarice Magalhaes gives an online Tamborine class, the typical Brazilian samba instrument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Musician Clarice Magalhaes gives an online Tamborine class, the typical Brazilian samba instrument in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
10 / 19
Lin Wowo, 5, talks to her friend through Facetime on an iPad inside a bedroom in her home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Lin Wowo, 5, talks to her friend through Facetime on an iPad inside a bedroom in her home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2020
Lin Wowo, 5, talks to her friend through Facetime on an iPad inside a bedroom in her home in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 19
Pole dance trainer Ozge Uraz Kum performs an online stretching class with her students in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Pole dance trainer Ozge Uraz Kum performs an online stretching class with her students in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Pole dance trainer Ozge Uraz Kum performs an online stretching class with her students in Istanbul, Turkey, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 19
Thomas House leads Dance Church Go s online class in Seattle, Washington, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thomas House leads Dance Church Go s online class in Seattle, Washington, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Thomas House leads Dance Church Go s online class in Seattle, Washington, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 19
Instructor Lucas Dela Cruz leads a live virtual lesson over Zoom at One Martial Arts as California continues its statewide "stay at home order" directing the state s 40 million residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Millbrae, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Instructor Lucas Dela Cruz leads a live virtual lesson over Zoom at One Martial Arts as California continues its statewide "stay at home order" directing the state s 40 million residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading...more

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Instructor Lucas Dela Cruz leads a live virtual lesson over Zoom at One Martial Arts as California continues its statewide "stay at home order" directing the state s 40 million residents to stay in their homes in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Millbrae, California, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 19
Sebastian celebrates his 25th birthday with his friends via a video conference call in Dortmund, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Sebastian celebrates his 25th birthday with his friends via a video conference call in Dortmund, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Sebastian celebrates his 25th birthday with his friends via a video conference call in Dortmund, Germany, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Close
15 / 19
A man exercises while running an online fitness course in Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A man exercises while running an online fitness course in Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A man exercises while running an online fitness course in Clapham Common in London, Britain, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 19
Daniel Niederegger (C) and his sister Georgia talk to their grandparents online as they celebrate his seventh birthday in quarantine with his family in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Daniel Niederegger (C) and his sister Georgia talk to their grandparents online as they celebrate his seventh birthday in quarantine with his family in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Daniel Niederegger (C) and his sister Georgia talk to their grandparents online as they celebrate his seventh birthday in quarantine with his family in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
17 / 19
A student takes class online while using the Zoom app at her home as Egypt shut down schools in Cairo, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A student takes class online while using the Zoom app at her home as Egypt shut down schools in Cairo, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
A student takes class online while using the Zoom app at her home as Egypt shut down schools in Cairo, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 19
Alice and Joseph Wilkinson take part in a YouTube P.E. class as their mother Anna looks at her phone at their home in Manchester, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Alice and Joseph Wilkinson take part in a YouTube P.E. class as their mother Anna looks at her phone at their home in Manchester, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Alice and Joseph Wilkinson take part in a YouTube P.E. class as their mother Anna looks at her phone at their home in Manchester, Britain, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Next Slideshows

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

2:55pm EDT
Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that...

8:47am EDT
Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic

Sending a message in the coronavirus pandemic

People share messages of encouragement, advice and caution with handmade signs, murals and advertisements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 07 2020
Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Coronavirus-fighting robots and drones

Robots safely disinfect, inform the public and take the physical place of humans during the coronavirus pandemic.

Apr 07 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Life under lockdown

Life under lockdown

Scenes from a world on lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Bernie Sanders ends presidential bid

Senator Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive nominee to face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

China's Wuhan ends its coronavirus lockdown

The Chinese city where the new coronavirus emerged, infecting more than 50,000 people and killing 2,500, has ended its lockdown after more than two months.

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Notable people diagnosed with coronavirus

Public figures who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsinites brave coronavirus at polls

Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday, as the Midwestern state's presidential primary and local elections moved ahead despite mounting fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast