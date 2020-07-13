Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard as smoke rises from a fire onboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
A three-alarm fire erupted on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, prompting an evacuation of the vessel and sending about 18 sailors to the hospital with minor injuries, Navy and local fire officials said. REUTERS/Bing Guan
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion in conjunction with the blaze, which struck at about 8:30 a.m. local time aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard, an amphibious assault vessel. REUTERS/Bing Guan
About 160 sailors were aboard when the fire was first reported. San Diego television station KGTV, an ABC News affiliate, reported the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time and normally carries a crew of roughly 1,000. REUTERS/Bing...more
People dine at the Clubhouse restaurant on the Coronado Golf Course, as firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Rear Admiral Charles Brown, a U.S. Navy spokesman, said the injured sailors had mostly sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Around noon local time, the department said all of its personnel had been directed to exit the pier, while aerial footage showed the blaze appearing to grow in size. Charisma Emralino/via REUTERS
Two other warships docked nearby were moved to piers farther from the burning vessel within the next 90 minutes, the Navy said in a statement, putting the number of people sent to the hospital at 17 sailors and four civilians. REUTERS/Bing Guan...more
The Bonhomme Richard, commissioned in 1998, has participated in several military operations over the years and also has appeared in a pair of Hollywood films - the 2012 sci-fi action movie “Battleship,” starring Liam Neeson and singer Rihanna, and...more
The ship was named in honor of Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s founding fathers and author of the influential “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” which he wrote under the pseudonym Poor Richard or Richard Saunders. It became a forerunner of the popular...more
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Smoke rises from a fire on board the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, July 12. REUTERS/Bing Guan
